Hello 911? We'd like to report a MURDER: Greg Gutfeld NUKES harpy who claimed he downplayed the Holocaust

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of a-holes tried claiming Greg Gutfeld downplayed the Holocaust based on what some woman who supposedly deciphers misinformation on Fox News claimed he said.

Don't make that face, it's not our job. It's hers. Supposedly. At least according to her bio.

Sounds a lot to us like she projects her own ugliness onto people she disagrees with (mainly on Fox News) and then works really hard to damage and even cancel them. Unfortunately for this harpy, Gutfeld is uncancellable.

And now she's backtracking like crazy:

Greg Gutfeld has tried to say that something I posted on Twitter (X) is not true. I posted a clip of him saying something about the Holocaust on "The Five." I did not alter the clip. I didn't take it out of context. Who is responsible for Gutfeld's words? Gutfeld is. pic.twitter.com/eTjE9tzUTe — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 31, 2023

Here comes Greg Gutfeld with the well-deserved POUNCE.

the backtrack is complete: where she once accused me of "saying" something bad, she changes to "implies," a complete admission that she fucked up. she was caught she reading her thoughts, not my words. it was all in her vindictive head.



also, we often dont get a chance to see… https://t.co/5MLNUbohRy — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2023

Greg is pulling zero punches ... we hardly blame him.

this is what it was all about. followers. "I have over a 1000 new followers" she boasts, of online strangers who wouldn't lift a finger for her in real life. now i feel bad: for there is no joy in seeking followers to make up for real friends in real life. explains why she'll… https://t.co/oWnLbcYIDw — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 31, 2023

And the punches keep on coming:

This is the twitter version of... I'm stepping back to spend time with (someone else's) family.

As predicted.

lesson: destroying peoples reputations for followers pays a mental price. I wish you well, but when you return, we will be here, still seeking justice for your libel. https://t.co/6C4fuEsYEB — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2023

Yikes.

Wondering if she might consider leaving the country. We're only sort of joking.

A note on sharing the risk:



why do this? why punch back?



Well if i dont, who will?

When someone falsely smears me of racism, in a public space, I must fight back; because if i don't - its that much easier for them to do it to you.

Smear merchants must be held accountable, or… — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2023

Deal.

If we don't punch back, who will?

Huzzah.

***

***

