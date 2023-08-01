Hello 911? We'd like to report a MURDER: Greg Gutfeld NUKES harpy who claimed he downplayed the Holocaust

NYT: White South Africans protesting a white farmer's murder are 'nostalgic for the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on August 01, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of a-holes tried claiming Greg Gutfeld downplayed the Holocaust based on what some woman who supposedly deciphers misinformation on Fox News claimed he said.

Don't make that face, it's not our job. It's hers. Supposedly. At least according to her bio.

Sounds a lot to us like she projects her own ugliness onto people she disagrees with (mainly on Fox News) and then works really hard to damage and even cancel them. Unfortunately for this harpy, Gutfeld is uncancellable.

And now she's backtracking like crazy:

Here comes Greg Gutfeld with the well-deserved POUNCE.

Greg is pulling zero punches ... we hardly blame him.

And the punches keep on coming:

Yikes.

Wondering if she might consider leaving the country. We're only sort of joking.

Deal.

If we don't punch back, who will? 

Huzzah.

***

