Government attorneys try INTIMIDATING lawyer/mom fighting for parent's Constitutional rights (thread)

We knew the government wasn't exactly a fan of parent's Constitutional rights but this thread from mom/lawyer Julie Hamill is terrifying. This certainly sounds like harassment and even intimidation to us.

Government attorneys itroducing a photograph of her son who has NOTHING to do with the case?

Yeah, that's effed up.

I've gone back and forth about whether to share this, but I think it's important to be transparent. During a deposition today in the Alliance case, counsel for the County, a Sheppard Mullin partner, introduced several very personal exhibits. One was a photo of my son. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 31, 2023

Nasty, right?

Note - I am the LAWYER, and my son is absolutely not relevant to this case in any remote sense. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 31, 2023

But they knew bringing him into the case would rattle her.

Hell, it would rattle any parent.

Shame on them.

Over the course of the deposition, he persisted in attempting to intimidate and embarrass me and my client, literally bringing her to tears by repeatedly stating her address on the record over privacy objections. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 31, 2023

No words.

My sanctions motion over past egregious conduct was denied. I am not going to waste my time with another one. However, I'm not sure where to go from here. We are paying government lawyers to stalk and harass women and their families. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 31, 2023

Life under Democrats in America.

Awful.

This requires a legislative and political solution. You should all be deeply ashamed for funding this abuse @SupJaniceHahn @HildaSolis @HollyJMitchell @LindseyPHorvath @kathrynbarger — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 31, 2023

We're willing to bet not a single one of them is ashamed in the least.

I've removed every photo I can find of my children from public record, and should have done so long ago. I will not be intimidated back into the shadows, but I will not stand for you using my children as a weapon to silence me. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 31, 2023

Don't poke the mama bear.

@RealSpikeCohen, you may be interested in this- mothers are trying to exercise their constitutional rights and the government’s lawyers are bringing pictures of the women’s children into the deposition and putting their home addresses on the record. @YATPOfficial. — Mandy (@mandylorianM) July 31, 2023

This story definitely deserves more light - when you shine a light on cockroaches, they run.

***

***

