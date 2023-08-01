Nick Fuentes informs his audience that 'sex is a gay act. It's totally...
Government attorneys try INTIMIDATING lawyer/mom fighting for parent's Constitutional rights (thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on August 01, 2023
Various

We knew the government wasn't exactly a fan of parent's Constitutional rights but this thread from mom/lawyer Julie Hamill is terrifying. This certainly sounds like harassment and even intimidation to us.

Government attorneys itroducing a photograph of her son who has NOTHING to do with the case?

Yeah, that's effed up.

Nasty, right? 

But they knew bringing him into the case would rattle her.

Hell, it would rattle any parent.

Shame on them.

No words.

Life under Democrats in America.

Awful.

Sarah D

We're willing to bet not a single one of them is ashamed in the least.

Don't poke the mama bear.

This story definitely deserves more light - when you shine a light on cockroaches, they run.

***

***

