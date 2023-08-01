White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW

It's not every day we run across a story like this but if what this man tweeted to Cori Bush after she tweeted about being unhoused and babbled about introducing some Socialist/Marxist nonsense about the Unhoused Bill of Rights is true?

Seems she might want to change her tune a bit about how evil and racist America is.

Just sayin'.

It all started here:

I know what it’s like to be unhoused, I once lived in my car with my two children.



No one should have to experience that.



That’s why I’ve reintroduced the Unhoused Bill of Rights. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2023

This is where it gets interesting.

You also once lived in my parents home in Hazelwood MO and stopped paying rent for almost 2 years. It was a conservative Christian army service men that helped you for quite some time. Do you ever talk about that or have you ever thanked my Dad for that charitable support? — Jimmy (@jimmyfswanson) July 31, 2023

We're going to bet no, she does not ever talk about this story or even think about thanking him. That would hurt her 'brand' as the oppressed Black woman who somehow got elected to office even though she was so oppressed and stuff by this oppressive and racist country.

Jimmy tweeted again:

I stand corrected! It was 1 year. My dad pulled out the rental contract and notice to vacate to confirm. Longest year of my families life.



He was a single home owner who was on duty and ordered to Maryland causing my family to rent their first home in MO. It was a terrible… — Jimmy (@jimmyfswanson) August 1, 2023

It was terrible.

Somehow we're not surprised by that. Like, at all.

I doubt she viewed that as charity, probably more like a right to have a roof over her head, even at someone else’s expense. — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) August 1, 2023

Probably.

Hey, @Coribush are going to repay this man's family? — 🟢Gulag inmate # 74526864 (@Bchpmn1) August 1, 2023

We wouldn't hold our breath if we were this guy's dad. Just sayin'.

***

***

