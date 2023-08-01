I've got three words for this trans prof who thinks women defending women...
White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:23 PM on August 01, 2023
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

It's not every day we run across a story like this but if what this man tweeted to Cori Bush after she tweeted about being unhoused and babbled about introducing some Socialist/Marxist nonsense about the Unhoused Bill of Rights is true?

Seems she might want to change her tune a bit about how evil and racist America is.

Just sayin'.

It all started here:

This is where it gets interesting.

We're going to bet no, she does not ever talk about this story or even think about thanking him. That would hurt her 'brand' as the oppressed Black woman who somehow got elected to office even though she was so oppressed and stuff by this oppressive and racist country.

Jimmy tweeted again:

It was terrible.

Somehow we're not surprised by that. Like, at all.

Probably.

We wouldn't hold our breath if we were this guy's dad. Just sayin'.

***

