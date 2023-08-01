Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been president BACKFIRES

We thought we'd moved on from the 'woke kids' BS that we seemed to cover each and every day during Trump's term. From toddlers who were afraid Trump would keep them from learning to speak Spanish to grade-schoolers who supposedly thought Trump would jail their gay parents, we saw a lot of stupid stuff while he was president. It's really sad how often Leftist adults feel the need to use their children to make some sort of political statement instead of just letting kids be kids.

Like this from Amy McGrath.

My 7 year old daughter today:



“Mom, I don’t get why all the presidents were all boys, no girls at all!…why is that?”



Where do I begin? — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 31, 2023

RIIIIIIGHT.

Sure she did.

Hey, at least her daughter knows there are only two sexes, right?

*snort*

Ask her why she's assuming everyone elses gender. — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) August 1, 2023

Narrator:



"Because Hillary was crooked and deleted evidence under subpoena, young princess. She also viciously smeared all the women her husband groped or raped. He rewarded her blind loyalty by cheating on her with a chubby young intern in the oval office. "



The End — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) August 1, 2023

That works.

My 8 year old grandson today:

Why is women like @AmyMcGrathKY so hateful towards boys?



Because she is a democrat, I told him — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) August 1, 2023

Gold star for the Supernatural gif.

***

