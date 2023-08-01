Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been president BACKFIRES

White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:52 PM on August 01, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

We thought we'd moved on from the 'woke kids' BS that we seemed to cover each and every day during Trump's term. From toddlers who were afraid Trump would keep them from learning to speak Spanish to grade-schoolers who supposedly thought Trump would jail their gay parents, we saw a lot of stupid stuff while he was president. It's really sad how often Leftist adults feel the need to use their children to make some sort of political statement instead of just letting kids be kids.

Like this from Amy McGrath.

RIIIIIIGHT.

Sure she did.

Hey, at least her daughter knows there are only two sexes, right?

*snort*

That works.

