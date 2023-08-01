VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the...
NYT now reports it's 'long been known that elder Biden' interacted with son's...
'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level...
ACLU suing to block Catholic school's request to become a public charter school
Black fraternity relocating its convention because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist policies
Hero: Joe Biden admits out loud that he has seven grandkids
Report: Hunter Biden lied to judge about his status as a practicing lawyer
As Trump says he is going to be indicted for incitement, let’s look...
CNN panelist defends Hunter Biden against charge that he's a 'complete scumbag'
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Chad Pergram's thread on Devon Archer's testimony does NOT line up with Dem...
Miranda Devine calls Devon Archer's testimony a 'bombshell'
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as...
Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...

The force is NOT with him: Mark Hamill's terrible, horrible, no good, very HUMILIATING boycott gets worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:28 AM on August 01, 2023
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Ok, this is just sad.

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Hamill has been pushing for a Twitter/X boycott for August 1 to somehow put Elon Musk in his place for ... we dunno ... changing the name of Twitter? Giving people a chance to be heard regardless of their political views?

Or you know, maybe he's just doing it for attention.

Either way, Hamill got the attention he wanted and he couldn't be happier.

He feels like the new Green M&M.

Alrighty then.

Whatever floats his bizarre little boat.

Oof. C'mon though, there's no way Han would ever bother himself with a Twitter boycott.

Something like that.

Check your privilege, Mark.

Recommended

'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell
Amy

Oops.

Can do and have been doing.

Yup.

But hey, good luck to Mark and his big mean Twitter boycott. We're sure it will totally show Elon who's boss.

***

Related:

Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)

And ... here we GO! Devon Archer testimony already confirms one YUGE allegation against the Biden's

John Hayward's DAMNING thread on the Biden's PLUS corrupt fed agencies protecting them a BRUTAL must-read

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell
Amy
Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)
Sam J.
NYT now reports it's 'long been known that elder Biden' interacted with son's business partners
Doug P.
VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the truth'
Brett T.
Climate Defiance founder details his harrowing 36-hour experience after he 'confronted' Gina Raimondo
Sarah D
Black fraternity relocating its convention because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist policies
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell Amy