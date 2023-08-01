The force is NOT with him: Mark Hamill's terrible, horrible, no good, very HUMILIATING boycott gets worse

Ok, this is just sad.

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Hamill has been pushing for a Twitter/X boycott for August 1 to somehow put Elon Musk in his place for ... we dunno ... changing the name of Twitter? Giving people a chance to be heard regardless of their political views?

Or you know, maybe he's just doing it for attention.

Either way, Hamill got the attention he wanted and he couldn't be happier.

HOORAY!!! I've successfully created a distraction. I feel like the new Green M&M! Thanks to all who helped make this a thing & yes, it already IS a thing. A dumb thing, but still...Now how BIG CAN YOU MAKE IT for no apparent reason?🤪 #TweetlessTuesday https://t.co/5UoEPkzFn4 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 1, 2023

He feels like the new Green M&M.

Alrighty then.

Whatever floats his bizarre little boat.

Protip; people would care if you were Harrison Ford.



But you aren't. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 1, 2023

Oof. C'mon though, there's no way Han would ever bother himself with a Twitter boycott.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Something like that.

@MarkHamill I work on average 45 to 50 hours every work week. Arguably many work more hours, but when I am done with my day, I go to @X . I like posting on @X . I like reposting on @X. It's my form of escapisim. I have no desire to join your boycott. Thank you. — Lex_571 (@Lex_491) August 1, 2023

Check your privilege, Mark.

So I shouldn't be tweeting this? — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) August 1, 2023

Oops.

That's exactly what we can do to the film industry, Mark. — Jay Corwin ☦️ 🇺🇸🏴󠁵󠁳󠁡󠁫󠁿🇷🇺 (@DrJayCorwin) August 1, 2023

Can do and have been doing.

Yup.

But hey, good luck to Mark and his big mean Twitter boycott. We're sure it will totally show Elon who's boss.

***

***

