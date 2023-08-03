How many smoking guns do we NEED? Check out handwritten NOTE Joe Biden sent Hunter's biz partner (pic)

Funny thing when we look at this handwritten note from Joe Biden to Hunter's business partner from when he was vice president, we don't see anything about the weather. We've read it and reread it a few times now and gosh golly gee, nothing about any sort of weather at all.

Almost as if there is a personal relationship here because he's happy they're working together.

Take a look for yourselves:

So @JoeBiden claimed he never had any contact with Hunter’s business. Here’s a letter to Hunter’s business partner from when Joe was Vice President with a handwritten note saying he’s happy Devon Archer and Hunter Biden are in business together. How many smoking guns do we need? pic.twitter.com/0bGUAy1swq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 3, 2023

It's a fair question. They impeached Trump over a phone call they didn't even hear and a hoax they never could prove so you'd THINK with all of these smoking guns and bombshells laying around they'd be at least a bit motivated to you know, impeach Biden.

Crazy talk.

We likely need just a few more strongly worded tweets from @SpeakerMcCarthy and @Jim_Jordan on this potentially rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. — quinnbear.eth (@quinnbear_) August 3, 2023

NOT ANOTHER STERNLY WORDED LETTER! Oh no!

Guess the Dems are going to have to charge trump with something else tomorrow now that this came out — Nick (@N037NY) August 3, 2023

Let's not give them any ideas.

"It's an abuse of soft power" -Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/O4JaoCvEd9 — ES 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) August 3, 2023

While we're certainly not experts we'd call this an abuse of power, not an abuse of soft power.

He is happy they are in business together? Lol. — Yorkie dog lovers She/Her (@Yorkiedoglover1) August 3, 2023

So much for the claims that he just talked about the weather.

***

Related:

Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)

BOOM! Greg Price BUSTS Biden's DOJ with a single post showing TIMING of Trump indictments

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !