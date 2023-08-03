Chicago mayor takes offense to use of word 'mob' to describe a criminal...
How many smoking guns do we NEED? Check out handwritten NOTE Joe Biden sent Hunter's biz partner (pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:58 AM on August 03, 2023
Screenshot from video

Funny thing when we look at this handwritten note from Joe Biden to Hunter's business partner from when he was vice president, we don't see anything about the weather. We've read it and reread it a few times now and gosh golly gee, nothing about any sort of weather at all.

Almost as if there is a personal relationship here because he's happy they're working together.

Take a look for yourselves:

It's a fair question. They impeached Trump over a phone call they didn't even hear and a hoax they never could prove so you'd THINK with all of these smoking guns and bombshells laying around they'd be at least a bit motivated to you know, impeach Biden.

Crazy talk.

NOT ANOTHER STERNLY WORDED LETTER! Oh no!

Let's not give them any ideas.

While we're certainly not experts we'd call this an abuse of power, not an abuse of soft power.

So much for the claims that he just talked about the weather.

