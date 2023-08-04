Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

For years, various rumors about Obama have been floating around both on social and in traditional media. From the infamous birth certificate to the stupid tan suit (that the Left still claims the Right was super mad about, but we weren't), there have been some doozies out there. And honestly, most people over the years have shrugged their shoulders at such things because, of COURSE, they couldn't be true.

Just another conspiracy theory, right?

Welp, what we all seem to be learning in real-time is that there is always a little bit of truth in every conspiracy theory.

Especially when it comes to Obama.

You guys, this is NUTS. Take a look:

Most interesting parts of this Tablet article on Obama:



1) Obama's apparently Biden's puppeteer



2) Obama wrote a letter to a girlfriend "about how he repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men."



3) Obama lying about why his relationship ended w/ a white girlfriend



4) His… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2023

Number seven on this list ... just wow:

"So why should Obama, the ultimate winner, carry on the charade that he’s part of a community, whatever that means, with these people [from Ivy League schools]? He’s happy to go on NPR and talk about meaning or Marilynne Robinson novels or whatever, to make the wine moms identify with him, so he can put one over on them. Just don’t ask him to visit the hospital when you get cancer, because he’ll be hanging out on someone’s yacht, with the other winners."

Who he REALLY is. Can't help but think of him partying with hundreds of people for his 60th birthday when the rest of us were being told we had to mask-up if we dared leave our homes, of his multiple homes along the literal shoreline as he insists the OCEANS ARE RISING.

Biggest. Grift. Ever.

The biggest Obama lie is that he overcame being Black to become President. If he was white he would be that high school english teacher who you thought was cool but then when you grew up you realized he was just a stoner. — brian t muldoon (@brian_t_muldoon) August 4, 2023

>Obama wrote a letter to a girlfriend "about how he repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men."



well, at least he and Michelle have something in common — _Esc (@_Escapekey_) August 3, 2023

*snort*

OK, so we didn't write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we did NOT write it.

There was a fluff piece in People or something like that in 2008 and although Michelle made light of the situation, Barry was not a stellar hub, dad. He was never home, he reneged on his promises, he sneaked smokes in the house with an asthmatic daughter and burned the furniture. — The Milgram experiment had an exit door (@milehijules) August 4, 2023

C'mon now, that just gave him character and stuff.

“When Obama turned up at the White House, staffers and the press crowded around him, leaving President Biden talking to the drapes—which is not a metaphor but a real thing that happened.”



Great passage. — Nick Papgiorgio (@horschack) August 4, 2023

It’s amazing it got published. — Tom (@thomasmidleton) August 3, 2023

Honestly, a fair point.

Shocking this made it out there at all.

This story is horrifying. https://t.co/fYmc0Xk3Mw — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 3, 2023

SO GO READ IT BEFORE THEY PULL IT. Heh.

***

