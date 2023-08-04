Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are...
LOL! WATCH Mongolian Prime Minister's face closely as he listens to Kamala Harris...
Chutzpah alert! Nancy Pelosi says TRUMP didn't have respect for the office of...
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before...
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread...
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'
WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
College Board says Florida has banned AP Psychology because of gender identity content
David Brooks: We in the educated class always build systems that serve ourselves
NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell knows how to tell Trump isn't president anymore
WSJ: Retailers reallocating Bud Light shelf space to other brands
NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'
YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives
Catherine Herridge: Lawyer says special counsel might not have reviewed records before ind...

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:11 AM on August 04, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

For years, various rumors about Obama have been floating around both on social and in traditional media. From the infamous birth certificate to the stupid tan suit (that the Left still claims the Right was super mad about, but we weren't), there have been some doozies out there. And honestly, most people over the years have shrugged their shoulders at such things because, of COURSE, they couldn't be true.

Just another conspiracy theory, right?

Welp, what we all seem to be learning in real-time is that there is always a little bit of truth in every conspiracy theory.

Especially when it comes to Obama.

You guys, this is NUTS. Take a look:

Number seven on this list ... just wow: 

"So why should Obama, the ultimate winner, carry on the charade that he’s part of a community, whatever that means, with these people [from Ivy League schools]? He’s happy to go on NPR and talk about meaning or Marilynne Robinson novels or whatever, to make the wine moms identify with him, so he can put one over on them. Just don’t ask him to visit the hospital when you get cancer, because he’ll be hanging out on someone’s yacht, with the other winners."

Who he REALLY is. Can't help but think of him partying with hundreds of people for his 60th birthday when the rest of us were being told we had to mask-up if we dared leave our homes, of his multiple homes along the literal shoreline as he insists the OCEANS ARE RISING.

Recommended

Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)
Sam J.

Biggest. Grift. Ever.

*snort*

OK, so we didn't write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we did NOT write it.

C'mon now, that just gave him character and stuff.

Honestly, a fair point.

Shocking this made it out there at all. 

SO GO READ IT BEFORE THEY PULL IT. Heh.

***

Related:

Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)

*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT

Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)
Sam J.
LOL! WATCH Mongolian Prime Minister's face closely as he listens to Kamala Harris babble on cluelessly
Sam J.
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before massive SPR release
Sarah D
Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are using Putin-like tactics
Doug P.
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'
Brett T.
WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch) Sam J.