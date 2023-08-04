Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)

You guys all know Michael Fanone, yes? The SUPER BRAVE patriotic Capitol Police guy who almost died or something on January 6? That humble servant with a slow southern drawl that reminds us all he's 'one of us'.

Except you know, he's really none of that.

Any of it.

Julie Kelly was good enough to expose him for the fraud he really is:

3 of the 4 J6 celebrity cops were at the courthouse yesterday. Mike Fanone sent a photo of himself giving the finger to Trump to a reporter in lieu of his presence.



Fanone this week gave an interview comparing Trump to Bin Laden. But there was something…different about him: pic.twitter.com/gU216eePXF — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 4, 2023

We especially like this body cam footage of him laughing about getting another suspension.

Fanone has claimed that he almost died on Jan 6, that he suffered a heart attack and severe brain injuries.



Here’s his body cam footage—he’s joking with his fellow cops about what happened including getting “another suspension.” https://t.co/DL9JaernWm — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 4, 2023

Because of course.

Another 'actor'.

He's not a very good actor. — Deplorable me (@JasonPippen) August 4, 2023

Government gets what it pays for.

OH, WE'RE JUST KIDDING.

Sort of.

*cough cough* *wink wink* *nod nod*

What happened to his Honey Boo Boo accent?? It mysteriously vanished. — 🇺🇸Teresa (@AmericanHere2) August 4, 2023

It stopped being a necessity.

Isn't it illegal to lie under oath! Or is that just for the people on the right? — Mark Vise (@MarkVise235220) August 4, 2023

Silly, those pesky laws only apply to us normies.

Duh.

Calling this guy a disgrace to the uniform is an insult to other people who are a disgrace to the uniform.

Fanone forgot to keep Hilary’s hot sauce in his purse. That’s where the fake Southern accent is stored. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 4, 2023

He's a rich kid who went to Georgetown Prep before getting kicked out. His father was an attorney in DC with a well-known firm tied to Democrats. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 4, 2023

This somehow reads.

All of it.

***

***

