Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:47 AM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You guys all know Michael Fanone, yes? The SUPER BRAVE patriotic Capitol Police guy who almost died or something on January 6? That humble servant with a slow southern drawl that reminds us all he's 'one of us'.

Except you know, he's really none of that.

Any of it.

Julie Kelly was good enough to expose him for the fraud he really is:

We especially like this body cam footage of him laughing about getting another suspension.

Because of course.

Another 'actor'. 

Government gets what it pays for.

OH, WE'RE JUST KIDDING.

Sort of.

*cough cough* *wink wink* *nod nod*

It stopped being a necessity.

Silly, those pesky laws only apply to us normies.

Sam J.

Duh.

Calling this guy a disgrace to the uniform is an insult to other people who are a disgrace to the uniform.

This somehow reads.

All of it.

***

