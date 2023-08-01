White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when...
I've got three words for this trans prof who thinks women defending women...
Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been...
Oh: Hunter Biden told Devon Archer that they should get burner phones just...
Nick Fuentes informs his audience that 'sex is a gay act. It's totally...
WHOA --> Techno Fog drops BOMBSHELL email proving one of the BIGGEST claims...
YAAAS! Megyn Kelly just needs ONE pic-tweet to OWN Neil deGrasse Tyson pushing...
Uh-oh: Florida curriculum critic Nikole Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project hits a very awkward sla...
Government attorneys try INTIMIDATING lawyer/mom fighting for parent's Constitutional righ...
NYT: White South Africans protesting a white farmer's murder are 'nostalgic for the...
Hello 911? We'd like to report a MURDER: Greg Gutfeld NUKES harpy who...
'Former trans kid' Chloe Cole SCHOOLS Neil deGrasse Tyson for defending Woke gender...
Morning Joe, Daniel Goldman, and Jim Himes deflect and gaslight in service to...
'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving...

Body-positive pop star Lizzo's ex-dancers are suing her for fat-shaming and some very weird sexual stuff

Sarah D  |  3:02 PM on August 01, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

OK, well, here's a post we didn't expect to be writing. But we're writing it.

It seems that Lizzo, the singer (and flautist!) known for her embrace and promotion of "body positivity," is in the hot seat right now thanks to a lawsuit from some of her former backup dancers who are claiming, among other things, that she fat-shamed them. Yes. really. 

More from NBC News:

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. They also allege that she pressured one of them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club and subjected the group to an “excruciating” audition after leveling false accusations that they were drinking on the job.

The dancers accused Lizzo — a performer known for embracing body positivity and celebrating her physique — of calling attention to one dancer’s weight gain and later berating, then firing, that dancer after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and provided to NBC News by the plaintiffs’ law firm, also accuses the captain of Lizzo’s dance team of proselytizing to other performers and deriding those who had premarital sex while sharing lewd sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex and publicly discussing the virginity of one of the plaintiffs.

The suit does not say if Lizzo knew about the allegations linked to the dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, but the plaintiffs believed the singer was aware of their complaints about her, according to their lawyer, Ron Zambrano.

There's ... a lot going on in those four paragraphs.

Recommended

White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW
Sam J.

What a time to be alive, huh?

And we wish it just stopped with the fat-shaming allegations. But it doesn't.

We can't post the entire NBC News article, so we'll let the New York Post take over:

The lawsuit states, “… things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

The suit also claims Lizzo allegedly “pressured” and “goaded” [Arianna] Davis into touching one nude performer’s breasts.

The plaintiffs claim that, just a month later [March 2023], Lizzo, 35, deceived them once again into attending a nude show, thereby “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” the documents state.

Davis also claims in the lawsuit that at one point, she had no choice but to “soil herself” on stage during an “excruciating” re-audition, “fearing the repercussions” of excusing herself to go to the restroom.

Sorry, but what the hell?


Now it should go without saying that these are only allegations at this point, but let's just say that this wouldn't be the first time that someone known for advocating respect and understanding of others turned out to be a ginormous hypocrite, and a pretty vile one at that.

In any event, we don't yet know exactly what Lizzo's defense team's strategy will be, but they can always give this one a whirl:

***

Related:

Pop star Lizzo shares nude selfie to 'change the conversation about beauty standards'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW
Sam J.
Uh-oh: Florida curriculum critic Nikole Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project hits a very awkward slavery snag
Sarah D
Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been president BACKFIRES
Sam J.
WHOA --> Techno Fog drops BOMBSHELL email proving one of the BIGGEST claims against the Biden's
Sam J.
YAAAS! Megyn Kelly just needs ONE pic-tweet to OWN Neil deGrasse Tyson pushing woke gender science
Sam J.
Oh: Hunter Biden told Devon Archer that they should get burner phones just before meeting with VP Biden
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW Sam J.