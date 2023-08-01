Body-positive pop star Lizzo's ex-dancers are suing her for fat-shaming and some very weird sexual stuff

OK, well, here's a post we didn't expect to be writing. But we're writing it.

It seems that Lizzo, the singer (and flautist!) known for her embrace and promotion of "body positivity," is in the hot seat right now thanks to a lawsuit from some of her former backup dancers who are claiming, among other things, that she fat-shamed them. Yes. really.

JUST IN: Lizzo sued over claims she created a hostile work environment where former dancers say they were weight-shamed and sexually harassed. https://t.co/OobOwtdExP — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 1, 2023

More from NBC News:

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. They also allege that she pressured one of them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club and subjected the group to an “excruciating” audition after leveling false accusations that they were drinking on the job. The dancers accused Lizzo — a performer known for embracing body positivity and celebrating her physique — of calling attention to one dancer’s weight gain and later berating, then firing, that dancer after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and provided to NBC News by the plaintiffs’ law firm, also accuses the captain of Lizzo’s dance team of proselytizing to other performers and deriding those who had premarital sex while sharing lewd sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex and publicly discussing the virginity of one of the plaintiffs. The suit does not say if Lizzo knew about the allegations linked to the dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, but the plaintiffs believed the singer was aware of their complaints about her, according to their lawyer, Ron Zambrano.

There's ... a lot going on in those four paragraphs.

Imagine getting fat shamed by Lizzo pic.twitter.com/fpcel8AXg3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2023

What a time to be alive, huh?

And we wish it just stopped with the fat-shaming allegations. But it doesn't.

Lizzo forced dancers to ‘eat bananas’ from sex workers’ vaginas during Amsterdam trip: bombshell lawsuit https://t.co/DT3UsnSF6W pic.twitter.com/aHtPBmIePp — Page Six (@PageSix) August 1, 2023

We can't post the entire NBC News article, so we'll let the New York Post take over:

The lawsuit states, “… things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” The suit also claims Lizzo allegedly “pressured” and “goaded” [Arianna] Davis into touching one nude performer’s breasts. The plaintiffs claim that, just a month later [March 2023], Lizzo, 35, deceived them once again into attending a nude show, thereby “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” the documents state. Davis also claims in the lawsuit that at one point, she had no choice but to “soil herself” on stage during an “excruciating” re-audition, “fearing the repercussions” of excusing herself to go to the restroom.

Sorry, but what the hell?

Excuse me? — Reality Bot (@teacher_tina_od) August 1, 2023





this is…a lot. — Stace (@StaceDiva) August 1, 2023

Now it should go without saying that these are only allegations at this point, but let's just say that this wouldn't be the first time that someone known for advocating respect and understanding of others turned out to be a ginormous hypocrite, and a pretty vile one at that.

In any event, we don't yet know exactly what Lizzo's defense team's strategy will be, but they can always give this one a whirl:

GP I think Lizzo was only behaving this way because of Beau Biden's death.



Hey, media seems to buy the excuse every time Joe Biden does something really stupid and/or illegal and then claims he was just mourning Beau. https://t.co/56yj7e1mJc — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 1, 2023

