President Biden says that 'nothing beats summer at the White House'
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Republicans consistently defend child marriage
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...
Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the...
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio...
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refus...
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
Gretchen Whitmer explains how Dems could boost Biden's approval (try not to laugh)

It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk just dealt a fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:25 AM on August 06, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Say what you will about Elon Musk, but when it comes to defending and upholding free speech, the dude means it. He is dedicated. Although to be honest, we're not entirely sure he realizes just how expensive something like this could be considering how many people have been targeted by the woke mob on Twitter over the last decade or so ... but this is huge.

We assume this stems from NASCAR indefinitely suspending Noah Gragson for DARING to even LIKE a meme about George Floyd on Twitter/X.

No, really.

From CNN:

Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely and will not participate in NASCAR’s Cup Series race on Sunday due to his “actions” on social media, according to NASCAR and his team, Legacy Motor Club.

A screenshot circulating on social media purports to show Gragson’s Instagram account had liked a meme mocking George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Neither NASCAR nor Legacy Motor Club specified the reason for the suspension and CNN has not independently verified the post.

Gragson apologized in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson said. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Of course, his apology won't be enough for the woke mob (SEE? HE ONLY CARES AFTER WE GOT HIM! RACIST! REEEEE! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!)

But maybe now that Musk is offering to pay the legal fees of those unfairly treated by employers over something they tweeted, retweeted, liked, etc. on Twitter, that could change. Maybe? Hopefully? PLEASE social media gods? Could this be a death blow to the woke mob? Dare we DREAM?! 

Recommended

BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match
justmindy

There are so many out there:

Let's GOOOOOOO!

***

Related:

Getting DUMBER: Joy Behar claims it's easier to 'put bread on the table' under Biden and HELLO backfire

'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH MOB SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match
justmindy
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Brett T.
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
Brett T.
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
FuzzyChimp
President Biden says that 'nothing beats summer at the White House'
Brett T.
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match justmindy