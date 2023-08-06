It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk just dealt a fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

Say what you will about Elon Musk, but when it comes to defending and upholding free speech, the dude means it. He is dedicated. Although to be honest, we're not entirely sure he realizes just how expensive something like this could be considering how many people have been targeted by the woke mob on Twitter over the last decade or so ... but this is huge.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.



No limit.



Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

We assume this stems from NASCAR indefinitely suspending Noah Gragson for DARING to even LIKE a meme about George Floyd on Twitter/X.

No, really.

From CNN:

Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely and will not participate in NASCAR’s Cup Series race on Sunday due to his “actions” on social media, according to NASCAR and his team, Legacy Motor Club. A screenshot circulating on social media purports to show Gragson’s Instagram account had liked a meme mocking George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Neither NASCAR nor Legacy Motor Club specified the reason for the suspension and CNN has not independently verified the post. Gragson apologized in a post on Twitter on Saturday.



“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson said. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Of course, his apology won't be enough for the woke mob (SEE? HE ONLY CARES AFTER WE GOT HIM! RACIST! REEEEE! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!)

But maybe now that Musk is offering to pay the legal fees of those unfairly treated by employers over something they tweeted, retweeted, liked, etc. on Twitter, that could change. Maybe? Hopefully? PLEASE social media gods? Could this be a death blow to the woke mob? Dare we DREAM?!

There are so many out there:

Holy smokes. YUGE pic.twitter.com/2mYKJIfNjK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

I think I qualify. ☺️ https://t.co/t2MryUFLtS — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 6, 2023

Let's GOOOOOOO!

***

***

