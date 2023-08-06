Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong

What sort of low-life loser, failure of a human being spends his time scanning Twitter for someone liking a meme JUST so he can write a story about it and ruin a person's career?

Glad you asked because that low-life loser, failure of a human being is this guy ...

Noah Gragson made a big mistake.



I did my due diligence to make sure it was real.



My @Frontstretch column on Gragson's deserved suspension.#NASCAR https://t.co/ItLrrc9Ere — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) August 5, 2023

He thinks Gragson deserves a suspension ... for liking a meme.

He also thinks bragging about being the sort of person who looks for a freakin' LIKE on a meme makes him important.

When really all it does is make him out to be a spiteful little a-hole. Guess how this went over?

It's all fun and games until you're the one getting penalized for wongspeak. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) August 6, 2023

And you know people are going to be watching this guy like a hawk.

Hysteria about policing as a result of George Floyd’s death has lead to a 30% increase in murders, mostly of black victims. But you don’t care about all the additional dead black people, just how you can virtue signal about someone clicking an icon on a stupid meme. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) August 6, 2023

Okay, Stasi... — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) August 6, 2023

Nah dude, it was a gross meme, but snitching on likes is not reporting, it’s hallway monitoring. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 6, 2023

Ding ding ding.

What a joke. Sad piece of “journalism”. — Rob Embrey🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦃🐵 (@baywatchboy) August 6, 2023

This is a well-written article, Daniel. It does a great job highlighting how wrongthink is quickly punished in totalitarian environments. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 6, 2023

So brave and stunning.

So just an honest question. If the meme would have been about Jesus. Would you have blinked an eye?@frontstretch I think you are a good source. If you keep this activist on your staff it will be a bad decision. — Joey Jordan (@jordanssrl) August 5, 2023

Trash human. That’s all you are. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 6, 2023

Tough crowd.

But well-deserved.

