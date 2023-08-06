Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on August 06, 2023
Meme

What sort of low-life loser, failure of a human being spends his time scanning Twitter for someone liking a meme JUST so he can write a story about it and ruin a person's career? 

Glad you asked because that low-life loser, failure of a human being is this guy ... 

He thinks Gragson deserves a suspension ... for liking a meme.

He also thinks bragging about being the sort of person who looks for a freakin' LIKE on a meme makes him important. 

When really all it does is make him out to be a spiteful little a-hole. Guess how this went over?

And you know people are going to be watching this guy like a hawk.

Ding ding ding.

