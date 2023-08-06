Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe...
Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's...
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in...
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering...
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes...
DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly tears Keith Olbermann and Daily Beast toad a NEW...
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke...
President Biden says that 'nothing beats summer at the White House'
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Republicans consistently defend child marriage
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:41 AM on August 06, 2023
Twitchy

Elon Musk was very busy overnight between offering to cover legal fees for anyone being harmed for posting or liking something on Twitter/X to dropping George Soros. It's not every day you see the richest man in the world take out another super-rich man.

Let us rephrase that, another super-rich EVIL man.

George Soros really is the worst. 

It all started here:

As some kind of god.

Really?

From Zero Hedge:

In January 2023, Joe Rogan spoke with former CIA officer Mike Baker, and reflected specifically on George Soros:

“I had a conversation with the governor of Texas about him, with Greg Abbott, where he was explaining to me what George Soros does,” Rogan said.

“And it’s f**king terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist — whether it’s a DA or whatever, politician, and then funds someone who’s even further left than them to go against them,” Rogan added.

“And just keeps moving it along. So he’s playing like a global game. And that he enjoys doing it.

“Yeah. He enjoys doing it. But it is, it’s telling right? He understood early on where you wanted to seize power,” Baker replied.

Cue Elon Musk with the takedown.

Recommended

People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp

The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity. 

Nailed it.

And gosh, golly, gee ... who does Soros fund? DEMOCRATS.

That tells us everything about their agenda, don't you think?

***

Related:

Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp
Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL
Sam J.
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation
Sam J.
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter
Sam J.
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup FuzzyChimp