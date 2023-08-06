DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE

Elon Musk was very busy overnight between offering to cover legal fees for anyone being harmed for posting or liking something on Twitter/X to dropping George Soros. It's not every day you see the richest man in the world take out another super-rich man.

Let us rephrase that, another super-rich EVIL man.

George Soros really is the worst.

It all started here:

When George Soros Admitted Seeing Himself "As Some Kind Of God" https://t.co/5dqmw3pMcY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 5, 2023

As some kind of god.

Really?

From Zero Hedge:

In January 2023, Joe Rogan spoke with former CIA officer Mike Baker, and reflected specifically on George Soros: “I had a conversation with the governor of Texas about him, with Greg Abbott, where he was explaining to me what George Soros does,” Rogan said. “And it’s f**king terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist — whether it’s a DA or whatever, politician, and then funds someone who’s even further left than them to go against them,” Rogan added. “And just keeps moving it along. So he’s playing like a global game. And that he enjoys doing it.”

“Yeah. He enjoys doing it. But it is, it’s telling right? He understood early on where you wanted to seize power,” Baker replied.

Cue Elon Musk with the takedown.

Soros arbitraged politics. He figured out that spending small amounts of money in many obscure, but influential, races is far more effective than money spent on major contests.



The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity.

Nailed it.

And gosh, golly, gee ... who does Soros fund? DEMOCRATS.

That tells us everything about their agenda, don't you think?

***

***

