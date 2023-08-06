DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe...
Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's...
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in...
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering...
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes...
DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly tears Keith Olbermann and Daily Beast toad a NEW...
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke...
President Biden says that 'nothing beats summer at the White House'
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Republicans consistently defend child marriage
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...

Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:22 AM on August 06, 2023
Libs of TikTok/Twitter

Why do they always look like this? We're not even trying to be mean, but seriously ... they have to know they look nuttier than a squirrel's BM. Libs of TikTok was good enough to grab some photos of one woman who appears to be protesting for trans-rights or something and asked Twitter to 'caption it'. 

This thread is exactly what we needed after a long week of stupid.

You'll laugh, or at least snicker.

Take a look: 

Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth.

Here's the actual video of her:

Good gravy.

All the yikes. Right?

WE KNEW IT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This works.

Recommended

People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp

This one may be our favorite.

And THERE it is.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: TRANS LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp
DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL
Sam J.
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation
Sam J.
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter
Sam J.
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup FuzzyChimp