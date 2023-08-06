Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

Why do they always look like this? We're not even trying to be mean, but seriously ... they have to know they look nuttier than a squirrel's BM. Libs of TikTok was good enough to grab some photos of one woman who appears to be protesting for trans-rights or something and asked Twitter to 'caption it'.

This thread is exactly what we needed after a long week of stupid.

You'll laugh, or at least snicker.

Take a look:

Caption this pic.twitter.com/EVJne6oG60 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth.

Here's the actual video of her:

Good gravy.

All the yikes. Right?

WE KNEW IT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

"BABIES!!! NOM NOM NOM!!!!" — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) August 6, 2023

The shining on steroids. pic.twitter.com/roFEb22OWT — Larry Dean Jones Jr. (@LarryDJonesJr) August 6, 2023

this is all I hear when I look at this pic.twitter.com/NQ2ITouaQj — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) August 6, 2023

This works.

Karen in the wild — 🇺🇸 Chloe the MAGA chick 🇺🇸 (@MagaisLife) August 6, 2023

“I AM CALM!” — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) August 6, 2023

This one may be our favorite.

When the Taco Bell you ate for lunch kicks in with a vengeance — Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) August 6, 2023

And THERE it is.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !