Al Sharpton can’t imagine Thomas Jefferson trying to overthrow the government

MSNBC's Morning Joe featured the Reverend Al Sharpton as the most clueless panelist of the morning.

In the ongoing effort to push the narrative that Trump tried to overthrow the government, which is simply absurd, Sharpton turned to a dramatic show of concern about how history would remember the events of January 6.

We've got to think of the children, after all. LOL.

“We’re looking at American history”



“Can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power?”



“This is narcissism with steroids”



-⁦@TheRevAl⁩ on ⁦@Morning_Joe⁩ pic.twitter.com/qZqpZj6Zvp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 2, 2023

Seriously, imagine if American history recorded that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government.

LOLOLOL!

Sharpton hosts his own show on MSNBC called Politics Nation, and now we know why it's not called History Nation.

Yes. Imagine James Madison or Thomas Jefferson overthrowing a government. https://t.co/fNSWQp2hp9 — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 2, 2023

Imagine that! What would that even look like?

Probably something like:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. —That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Yeah, something like that.

James Madison and Thomas Jefferson definitely didn't overthrow any governments. They loved England, actually. https://t.co/YHhFLdZCQ7 — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) August 2, 2023

Allo! We was 'aving a peep at the telly last night, and we saw that bloke, Al Sharpton. Wouldn't ya know, he was 'aving a go at old Donald Trump. Mentioned James Madison and old Tom Jefferson, 'e did. Good lads they was!

There's a reason we don't talk like that, Reverend Al.

No, those guys actually did overthrow their own government. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 2, 2023

Poor Al. Maybe instead of worrying about education in Florida, he should spend some time on his own.

He should try reading American history. pic.twitter.com/ibRMBeOFtW — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 2, 2023

The Declaration of Independence, the literal declaration that the colonies were overthrowing their government to institute a new one, was written by none other than Thomas Jefferson.

Nobody tell him about the Revolutionary War — JC (@brdwchisbldeagl) August 2, 2023

Madison was a key political figure during the Revolution and Jefferson was a colonel of the Virginia militia, and later the commander-in-chief of the same when he became governor.

Just imagine if those two men had attempted to overthrow the government, Al. LOL.

Great job @Morning_Joe to bring an authority in on the matter. — Don Quéxotic (@rlf_ss24) August 2, 2023

Stellar job, Joe. It's pretty bad when you beclown your own show by bringing on another MSNBC host.

I’m not sure which one is more amazing; him saying it or MSNBC thinking it was something that needed to be posted 😂 — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) August 2, 2023

Right?! You'd think the folks over there at MSNBC would have deep-sixed this embarrassing exchange. Instead, they proudly tweeted it out for everyone to see.

You guys weren't embarrassed to put this video up? — Gregory Butner (@Gregotto33) August 2, 2023

They should be, but hey, it's MSNBC.

MSNBC really tweeted this out. On purpose.



America is doomed. https://t.co/3vRVJmrBPQ — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) August 2, 2023

Can you imagine James Madison or Thomas Jefferson reading about radical trans activists, teaching kindergarteners about sexual orientation, or a supposedly serious news organization highlighting such incompetence?

Yep, it's like that.

This has to be the most ridiculous self own ever in the history of self owns — Mark Gogolewski (@markgogo) August 3, 2023

It's definitely a bad one, and we see our fair share of self-owns.

Tell me you know nothing about American History without telling me that know nothing about American History 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hxAlu5BII2 — Hunter Biden's Tax Accountant (@OverpaidA) August 2, 2023

Jefferson continued:

Unsuccessful rebellions indeed generally establish the encroachments on the rights of the people which have produced them. An observation of this truth should render honest republican governors so mild in their punishment of rebellions, as not to discourage them too much. It is a medicine necessary for the sound health of government.

Does @TheRevAl not know that Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 2, 2023

It's not looking good.

Did you tune in to #MorningJoe earlier today on MSNBC? pic.twitter.com/DoWHVKo6pE — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 2, 2023

Apparently nobody told him, because he was happily sharing the cringeworthy clip on his own Twitter account.

King George III didn't have to imagine it https://t.co/kOGzIp2Lxn — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) August 2, 2023

We can just picture Al on the 4th of July, thinking to himself, 'Why do we have to celebrate this day anyway? Lots of other months have a 4th day.'

