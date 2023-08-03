Al Sharpton can’t imagine Thomas Jefferson trying to overthrow the government

Florida tourism board will abolish all efforts to pursue diversity, equity, and inclusion
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:31 AM on August 03, 2023
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

MSNBC's Morning Joe featured the Reverend Al Sharpton as the most clueless panelist of the morning.

In the ongoing effort to push the narrative that Trump tried to overthrow the government, which is simply absurd, Sharpton turned to a dramatic show of concern about how history would remember the events of January 6.

We've got to think of the children, after all. LOL. 

Seriously, imagine if American history recorded that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government.

LOLOLOL!

Sharpton hosts his own show on MSNBC called Politics Nation, and now we know why it's not called History Nation.

Imagine that! What would that even look like?

Probably something like:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. —That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Yeah, something like that.

Allo! We was 'aving a peep at the telly last night, and we saw that bloke, Al Sharpton. Wouldn't ya know, he was 'aving a go at old Donald Trump. Mentioned James Madison and old Tom Jefferson, 'e did. Good lads they was!

There's a reason we don't talk like that, Reverend Al.

Poor Al. Maybe instead of worrying about education in Florida, he should spend some time on his own.

The Declaration of Independence, the literal declaration that the colonies were overthrowing their government to institute a new one, was written by none other than Thomas Jefferson.

Madison was a key political figure during the Revolution and Jefferson was a colonel of the Virginia militia, and later the commander-in-chief of the same when he became governor.

Just imagine if those two men had attempted to overthrow the government, Al. LOL.

Stellar job, Joe. It's pretty bad when you beclown your own show by bringing on another MSNBC host.

Right?! You'd think the folks over there at MSNBC would have deep-sixed this embarrassing exchange. Instead, they proudly tweeted it out for everyone to see.

They should be, but hey, it's MSNBC.

Can you imagine James Madison or Thomas Jefferson reading about radical trans activists, teaching kindergarteners about sexual orientation, or a supposedly serious news organization highlighting such incompetence?

Yep, it's like that.

It's definitely a bad one, and we see our fair share of self-owns.

Jefferson continued:

Unsuccessful rebellions indeed generally establish the encroachments on the rights of the people which have produced them. An observation of this truth should render honest republican governors so mild in their punishment of rebellions, as not to discourage them too much. It is a medicine necessary for the sound health of government.

It's not looking good.

Apparently nobody told him, because he was happily sharing the cringeworthy clip on his own Twitter account.

We can just picture Al on the 4th of July, thinking to himself, 'Why do we have to celebrate this day anyway? Lots of other months have a 4th day.'

***

