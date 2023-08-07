BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind...
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:37 AM on August 07, 2023
Sarah D.

We're not entirely sure what Michael Gonzales thought he (she?! we dunno)  was doing when he (she?! we dunno)  challenged Libs of TikTok to a fight ... dude should know you don't bring a knife to a gunfight, especially when you're the one picking the gunfight. 

Just sayin'. 

'What are you going to do about it? Cry?'

Ask a stupid question ... 

Libs of TikTok had some ideas about 'what she would do about it'. She shared it. With MILLIONS of people ... oh, and she shared his (her?! we dunno) school as well. Guess how fast ol' Michael ran.

Too bad for Michael he (she?! we dunno) didn't realize that from the get-go.

Sam J.

And then when running wasn't enough, he (she?! we dunno?!) changed his (her?! we dunno) name.

We guess not knowing the new name links to the old name.

It's easy, people.

Don't start none, won't be none.

***

