He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok

We're not entirely sure what Michael Gonzales thought he (she?! we dunno) was doing when he (she?! we dunno) challenged Libs of TikTok to a fight ... dude should know you don't bring a knife to a gunfight, especially when you're the one picking the gunfight.

Just sayin'.

This is Michael Gonzales, a teacher in @EISDofSA. Here he is showing off his massive progress pride flag hanging in his classroom to indoctrinate kids with gender ideology. Parents, beware! pic.twitter.com/5q6GVa5ATH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

'What are you going to do about it? Cry?'

Ask a stupid question ...

Libs of TikTok had some ideas about 'what she would do about it'. She shared it. With MILLIONS of people ... oh, and she shared his (her?! we dunno) school as well. Guess how fast ol' Michael ran.

Michael tweets at Libs of TikTok, desperate for attention, but then runs away like a child. @Sleepless_in_SA you got the attention you asked for. pic.twitter.com/lAtSZcG77j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

Ask and you shall receive — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 7, 2023

Too bad for Michael he (she?! we dunno) didn't realize that from the get-go.

A few observations:

- The picture he posted is reversed, which means it's really as I show it below, which means his US flag is wrong. Imagine my surprise

- The Pride flag still shows fresh folds. My guess is he put it up for the photo, but it wasn't hanging in his classroom… pic.twitter.com/2w25LOa1ZG — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) August 6, 2023

And then when running wasn't enough, he (she?! we dunno?!) changed his (her?! we dunno) name.

We guess not knowing the new name links to the old name.

He has now changed his profile user name. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 6, 2023

It's easy, people.

Don't start none, won't be none.

