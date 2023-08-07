BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind...
Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombs...
Mitch McConnell faces ROWDY hecklers demanding he RETIRE ... and Twitter has thoughts
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with...
FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson...
Trump finds an unlikely defender in Justin Amash against the latest indictment
Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 14: Tristan Tate
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley DESTROYED over ABORTION post
Sorry Harvard Kennedy guy, I'm not giving up my BIG TRUCK because MERICA
Biden claims teachers need BIGGER raises while Americans wonder where all the other...
Chris Christie presented a BIZARRE gift to President Zelensky and the replies were...
LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one
Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's...

WEAK SAUCE! Conservatives (rightfully) BLAST Ne-Yo for bending the KNEE to the trans mob

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on August 07, 2023

For just a brief, flickering moment, we had a tiny bit of hope for the entertainment industry when Ne-Yo came out against trans-activist parents who allow their minor children to make life-altering changes to their bodies. It seemed like FINALLY, someone in that group had some common sense and was willing to do what it took to help protect children from the dangerous and harmful trans movement. Unfortunately, it was all too brief as the singer already caved ...

Just so damn disappointing. They all are.

Oh boy.

Never bend the knee. NEVER.

Because it will never be enough for the people who want to cancel and destroy you (think about how sharks react when there is blood in the water), and it will only piss the people who defended and stood by you OFF. It's a lose-lose. Better to keep the shrieking harpies shrieking, especially if what they're shrieking about it really how you feel. 

Recommended

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok
Sam J.

Someone somewhere thought otherwise because here he is, giving into a group of people who will never forgive him for not bowing down to them in the first place.

Sad.

Just sad.

***

Related:

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE

Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: MOB TRANS WOKE TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok
Sam J.
FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson and LOL
Sam J.
Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombshells
Doug P.
Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer
FuzzyChimp
Mitch McConnell faces ROWDY hecklers demanding he RETIRE ... and Twitter has thoughts
justmindy
Trump finds an unlikely defender in Justin Amash against the latest indictment
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok Sam J.