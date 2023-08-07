WEAK SAUCE! Conservatives (rightfully) BLAST Ne-Yo for bending the KNEE to the trans mob

For just a brief, flickering moment, we had a tiny bit of hope for the entertainment industry when Ne-Yo came out against trans-activist parents who allow their minor children to make life-altering changes to their bodies. It seemed like FINALLY, someone in that group had some common sense and was willing to do what it took to help protect children from the dangerous and harmful trans movement. Unfortunately, it was all too brief as the singer already caved ...

Just so damn disappointing. They all are.

I’d like to express my deepest apologies... pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Oh boy.

Never bend the knee. NEVER.

Because it will never be enough for the people who want to cancel and destroy you (think about how sharks react when there is blood in the water), and it will only piss the people who defended and stood by you OFF. It's a lose-lose. Better to keep the shrieking harpies shrieking, especially if what they're shrieking about it really how you feel.

Unfortunate. Never apologize for telling the truth. — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) August 7, 2023

Look at the comments, dawg.



You're a legendary R&B singer with a 70% female audience. Who do you think objects to what you said, in the real world? — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 7, 2023

OK, for starters, there’s no way you penned this. And this is weak. If you do not stand for anything, you will fall for anything. Sometimes people need to be offended. Particularly when they’re demanding the rest of the world play along with them. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 7, 2023

You had nothing to apologize for. Never bend a knee to the rage mob. — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) August 7, 2023

Someone somewhere thought otherwise because here he is, giving into a group of people who will never forgive him for not bowing down to them in the first place.

Sad.

Just sad.

***

Related:

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE

Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !