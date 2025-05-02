Cartoon and Tunes: White House Debuts Animated Trump to Help Students Study and Relax - No, Really!

Many MAGA fans were bewildered when President Donald Trump’s White House announced its new ‘Lo-fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To’ late Friday. 'What the heck is that?' 'Wait, it’s a cartoon Trump with music?' You've got questions. We’ll get to its origins in a moment.

First, let’s take a look at it. WATCH)

JUST IN: Trump White House creates "Lo-fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To."



It is scrolling through "promise made, promise kept" examples, with an animation of President Trump signing orders.



White House says this is a 24/7 stream. pic.twitter.com/f91KqWWx2t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 2, 2025

Can someone younger than me explain this?



I learned who @TheoVon is last year, so cut me some slack. 😂 — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) May 2, 2025

It’s based on Lofi Girl which is a France-based YouTube phenomenon. It’s a never ending video stream that features relaxing music with an anime girl wearing headphones while studying at a desk. Its main audience is high school and college students.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Go to YouTube and type in lofi. Amazing music to study to or whatever — Lit (@W4k3up_) May 2, 2025

Relax and study to some MAGA vibes! — Kumar Kesineni (@kesinenikumar) May 2, 2025

You don't have to be in school to enjoy the mellow tunes.

This video channel idea may seem unorthodox or even silly to older voters but many on X are giving Trump’s comms team kudos for reaching out to younger voters. Here’s what they have to say.

We've never seen an administration with such an incredible online presence as this.

Democrats are not adapting well to the digital age. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 2, 2025

Brilliant—mixing culture and politics in a way the left never saw coming. — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) May 2, 2025

Whoever is on Trump's comms and perception team are incredibly genius. — 🌑Elder Zimriah🌹זמריה הזקן☀️ (@ElderZimriah) May 2, 2025

White House media/ pr team is really….really…. Really amazing and helped him (garbage truck, McDonald’s, etc) win this election. Bright people. — Brodinsky Hasselhoff (@Therealbrodinsk) May 2, 2025

I can smell the genius of Baron Trump a mile away on that one. #MAGA — MiloSay FUJack (@MiloSay_FU_JACK) May 2, 2025

Baron Trump did advise his father on the 2024 presidential campaign. Many credit him with getting his father to sit down with Joe Rogan, Theo Von, and other podcasters to reach young voters. It's not hard to imagine him saying, ‘Hey Dad, I’ve got a new idea for you. Have you ever heard of Lofi Girl?’