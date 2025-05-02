Promotion Commotion: Rumors Swirl that Stephen Miller Will Be Trump’s Next National Securi...
VIP
Scott Jennings Takes on ‘Democracy’-Loving Dems Who Want Unelected Judges Running the Coun...
Just Plane Stupid: Jasmine Crockett Says Trump is Trying to Kill Us by...
Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a...
VIP
The Democratic Party Is Running on Empty
Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John...
The BEST News We've Read Today! The U.N. Is Set to Run Out...
Just Amazing: New York Magazine Runs Story on John Fetterman's Health That Reads...
Who Even ARE You, Dude? NYC Mayoral Hopeful Dares Tom Homan to 'Come...
'Laugh-In' Star Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dead at 88
Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling...
Germany Defends Democracy by Declaring Increasingly Popular AfD Party 'Extremist'
HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices...
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot...

Cartoon and Tunes: White House Debuts Animated Trump to Help Students Study and Relax - No, Really!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on May 02, 2025
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Many MAGA fans were bewildered when President Donald Trump’s White House announced its new ‘Lo-fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To’ late Friday. 'What the heck is that?' 'Wait, it’s a cartoon Trump with music?' You've got questions. We’ll get to its origins in a moment.

Advertisement

First, let’s take a look at it. WATCH)

It’s based on Lofi Girl which is a France-based YouTube phenomenon. It’s a never ending video stream that features relaxing music with an anime girl wearing headphones while studying at a desk. Its main audience is high school and college students. 

Check it out. (WATCH)


You don't have to be in school to enjoy the mellow tunes.

This video channel idea may seem unorthodox or even silly to older voters but many on X are giving Trump’s comms team kudos for reaching out to younger voters. Here’s what they have to say.

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Advertisement

Baron Trump did advise his father on the 2024 presidential campaign. Many credit him with getting his father to sit down with Joe Rogan, Theo Von, and other podcasters to reach young voters. It's not hard to imagine him saying, ‘Hey Dad, I’ve got a new idea for you. Have you ever heard of Lofi Girl?’

Tags: CARTOON DONALD TRUMP GIRL MUSIC STUDY VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright
Warren Squire
Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John Fetterman
Grateful Calvin
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot Water (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Just Plane Stupid: Jasmine Crockett Says Trump is Trying to Kill Us by Dropping Aircraft from the Sky
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK Sam J.
Advertisement