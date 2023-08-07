Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status

Biden-Harris campaign staffer says once we stop being so racist and sexist Kamala's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:34 PM on August 07, 2023
MEME Artist Angie

Mike Pence really and truly thinks he's the victim in all of this. 

Not the country.

Not Trump.

And boy howdy, is he willing to play up that status and invoke 'Almighty God' using it to campaign. This would be annoying enough on its own, but knowing he's using it because he has some grand delusions about being the GOP nominee?

Biatch, please.

Watch this:

HE DID HIS DUTY.

How noble, right?

Sorry, we're too busy rolling our eyes to write much more so we'll let Sharyl Attkisson take it from here.

She has a point, ya' know.

Hrm. Sharyl fired back.

Fair point.

Yup.

See, even Sharyl thinks so.

Yuuuup.

***

