Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status

Mike Pence really and truly thinks he's the victim in all of this.

Not the country.

Not Trump.

And boy howdy, is he willing to play up that status and invoke 'Almighty God' using it to campaign. This would be annoying enough on its own, but knowing he's using it because he has some grand delusions about being the GOP nominee?

Biatch, please.

Watch this:

President Trump and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to reject electoral votes and chaos would have ensued. To keep faith with the oath that I made to the American people and to Almighty God, I did my duty that day. pic.twitter.com/FktUIODXCF — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

HE DID HIS DUTY.

How noble, right?

Sorry, we're too busy rolling our eyes to write much more so we'll let Sharyl Attkisson take it from here.

If someone genuinely believes an election was unfair (as they have the right to believe in the US) and believes electoral votes can be downvoted (as they have a right to believe in the US), why are they prohibited from asking? And when you declined, did he have you arrested or… https://t.co/QPrlzfn3aD — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) August 6, 2023

She has a point, ya' know.

You’re talking apples and oranges. I’m disappointed in your dive into “whataboutism”. You know that what Trump and his MAGA base are doing is far beyond anything in American history since the Civil War. — Margaret Owens (@mowens2008) August 6, 2023

Hrm. Sharyl fired back.

It could certainly be argued that if there was the cheating that a majority of Americans believe took place, according to polling, then of course the response would be beyond what we've previously seen. But you're entitled to your opinion-- (and why aren't the Trump folks?) — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) August 6, 2023

Fair point.

Why was it necessary for the law to be changed after J6 if Pence didn’t have that authority? All we wanted was some assurance, given all the shenanigans, that the vote was legitimate and by denying to even address that question, they created mistrust. — Debbie SLP (@slplj81) August 6, 2023

Yup.

That's a good point. — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) August 6, 2023

See, even Sharyl thinks so.

The fly knew. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 7, 2023

Yuuuup.

***

***

