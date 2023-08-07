LOL! YAAAS! Antifa brags about going to Sturgis to shut it down and PLEASE GOD, LET THIS HAPPEN

We don't ask for much ... so it really shouldn't be too much to ask when we ask for THIS to pretty please with sugar on top happen.

Antifa going to Sturgis to shut it down.

No, really and YES, that Sturgis.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

We'd pay to watch this on PPV. Think of the possibilities! Money to be made!

Antifa plans to shut down the Sturgis gathering says too many american and confederate flags..... I will wager every dollar I have on the biker clubs of America versus antifa pic.twitter.com/v3oUDrRUIm — @bbowden18 (@bluestown901) August 5, 2023

We feel a lot like this chap ...

Please, for the love of all that is good and wholesome in this universe, I need to see antifa go to Sturgis to fight the bikers.

I have been a good person... I deserve to get to see this play out. https://t.co/NTaAf2448X — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 6, 2023

It would truly be glorious.

Stupendous.

I unfortunately can't make it there this year but a couple of bucked up antifa mothers wouldn't last 15 minutes — @bbowden18 (@bluestown901) August 5, 2023

I want to see this so badly. it should be broadcast live. with no interference from the feds or local authorities.https://t.co/Tj8xlFCHrb — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) August 5, 2023

Las Vegas could put out the odds even.

I can't figure out whether it is real or a troll.



But good Lord, if it is real, I want to buy tickets to the pay-per-view.

🤣🤣🤣 — Undead Calvin (@shoveitjack's twin) 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveit_parag) August 7, 2023

Maybe a new Netflix series.

A song comes to mind....



Try that in a small town.@Jason_Aldean — E-Mo Drags The Interstate (@EMo_Drags_The_l) August 5, 2023

And now we've come full circle back to last week's news.

See how that works?

Note, we're seeing notes here and there saying this is not a real thing BUT we can still DARE to dream.

***

***

