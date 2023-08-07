Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
The New York Times Proves Biden Lied About Weaponization
'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans'...
'Global boiling' update: Resort had 2nd longest ski season in its 70-year history
BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind...
Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombs...
WEAK SAUCE! Conservatives (rightfully) BLAST Ne-Yo for bending the KNEE to the trans...
Mitch McConnell faces ROWDY hecklers demanding he RETIRE ... and Twitter has thoughts
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with...
FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson...
Trump finds an unlikely defender in Justin Amash against the latest indictment
Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 14: Tristan Tate
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley DESTROYED over ABORTION post

LOL! YAAAS! Antifa brags about going to Sturgis to shut it down and PLEASE GOD, LET THIS HAPPEN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on August 07, 2023
Sarah D.

We don't ask for much ... so it really shouldn't be too much to ask when we ask for THIS to pretty please with sugar on top happen. 

Antifa going to Sturgis to shut it down.

No, really and YES, that Sturgis.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

We'd pay to watch this on PPV. Think of the possibilities! Money to be made!

We feel a lot like this chap ... 

It would truly be glorious. 

Stupendous.

Las Vegas could put out the odds even. 

Recommended

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok
Sam J.

Maybe a new Netflix series.

And now we've come full circle back to last week's news.

See how that works?

Note, we're seeing notes here and there saying this is not a real thing BUT we can still DARE to dream.

***

Related:

BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind Trump prosecutions

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok

FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: PROTEST ANTIFA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok
Sam J.
'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans' ad
justmindy
Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
ArtistAngie
BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind Trump prosecutions
Sam J.
FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson and LOL
Sam J.
Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok Sam J.