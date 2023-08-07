Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US Women's soccer team and HOOBOY

Nancy Pelosi's warning about what Trump would bring to the WH makes irony...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 07, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Sam Stein seems big-time disappointed in mean ol' Conservatives for not being overly heartbroken over the US Women's Soccer team losing. He went so far as to claim anyone who is ok with their loss is 'just a bit too into politics.'

Right?

We made the same face. 

Gosh, maybe if the US Women's Soccer team hadn't made themselves political in the first place?

Or you know, when a sports team openly hates the country they play for and resents the citizens they represent, they've earned it.

Stein's tweet really chaps our backside.

And everyone else's apparently:

HOW DARE WE TREAT THEM THE WAY THEY TREAT US!

Ooh, ooh.

We know.

Something like that.

***

