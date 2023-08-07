Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US Women's soccer team and HOOBOY

Sam Stein seems big-time disappointed in mean ol' Conservatives for not being overly heartbroken over the US Women's Soccer team losing. He went so far as to claim anyone who is ok with their loss is 'just a bit too into politics.'

Right?

We made the same face.

Gosh, maybe if the US Women's Soccer team hadn't made themselves political in the first place?

Maybe you're just a bit too into politics if you're taking obscene joy in the US Women's soccer team losing? — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2023

Or you know, when a sports team openly hates the country they play for and resents the citizens they represent, they've earned it.

Stein's tweet really chaps our backside.

And everyone else's apparently:

It's beyond strange that people on the Left think they get to be total assholes to the Right and then whine like little bitches when the Right doesn't kiss their pasty asses. https://t.co/765rBmZP0b — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 7, 2023

HOW DARE WE TREAT THEM THE WAY THEY TREAT US!

People who celebrated bringing partisan politics into sports when partisan politics is brought into sports https://t.co/G8jHm3CQAo pic.twitter.com/oRMSD3sGXE — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) August 7, 2023

The team's biggest star made politics her brand. Live by the cheap clout, die by the cheap clout. https://t.co/FNL8dGO6Ax — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 7, 2023

Let's be clear. If they had gone all the way, Rapinoe and her compatriots would be all over the news and be weaponized for political messaging. As has happened before.



Now that they've lost you don't get to go all "oh this isn't about politics" https://t.co/lBQLeaOUhf — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 7, 2023

Um, who injected politics into it to begin with? https://t.co/lCnRgNxit0 — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 7, 2023

Ooh, ooh.

We know.

Who brought the politics into soccer, Sam? https://t.co/KFncAqUmC3 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 7, 2023

Something something pride something something fall https://t.co/S6plqr3Fmh — Cajun Sparkle Bog Halfling Hobo (@BudLightSadness) August 7, 2023

Translation: You can hate everything about America except those that hate America. https://t.co/aK8LwStPkp — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 7, 2023

Something like that.

***

***

