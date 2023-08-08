LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'?

Biden should really be paying the media for this level of campaign support ...

Joe Biden’s brand is being tested like never before



⁦@natashakorecki⁩ and me https://t.co/FpszKvYrYN — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) August 8, 2023

Bad right?

Oh you guys, it gets SO much worse.

From NBC News:

President Joe Biden’s brand as a family-oriented public servant has been a signature political asset that for more than 50 years has helped him win the argument that, when judged against “the alternative” rather than “the Almighty,” he stacks up pretty well. He’s never lost to a general-election opponent in a political career that’s taken him from Delaware’s New Castle County Council to the Oval Office. But the burnish on Biden’s brand is being tested like never before, ahead of a close 2024 election. Some of the president’s Democratic allies are worried about potential fallout from a confluence of family drama that’s spilled into public view and from Republican attacks that cut at the bedrock of Biden’s longtime political appeal.

Read that again.

It's not that his family is an absolute shiznit-show and he's a total fake ... NO NO NO, it's the Republican attacks that are the issue.

These people.

We suppose NBC is gonna NBC but C'MON YOU LYING PONY FACE WAFFLE MAKERS!

The truth is in conflict with the lies Biden has told his whole political career with the mostly willing assistance of the press. https://t.co/ShVjwKfOTN pic.twitter.com/nyuTtIMARS — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 8, 2023

Biden's brand has always been about being a fraud and USING his family as a shield.

Anyone telling you differently is selling something ... or a member of the DNC.

His brand is lying about his personal bio and family. This piece is how people notice that he lies about his personal bio and family. https://t.co/go1K4Ry6id — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2023

See?

“The BS narrative we media hacks made up about Biden to hide that he’s pondscum and always has been is being tested like never before”



Fixed your headline for ya’, @jonallendc. No charge. https://t.co/pJczeqQLSq — Undead Calvin (@shoveitjack's twin) 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveit_parag) August 8, 2023

What a giver.

Baby boomers and Gen-Xers have known that he is a serial liar and a serial plagiarist, going back to the very beginning of his career. He was a punchline for decades. Obama was embarrassed by him frequently. The “brand” that you speak of was invented out of whole cloth in 2019. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 8, 2023

The brand he's writing about was created for Biden for people JUST like him.

Joe’s “brand” has always been as a grifter and a liar.



Why do you think he had to drop out of the presidential race in 1988? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) August 8, 2023

The brand? Corrupt lifelong treasonous politician. Seems pretty on-brand. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) August 8, 2023

Yup, that reads.

***

