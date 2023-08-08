Biden tells Gold Star mom how they brought his son home in a...
LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'?

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:33 AM on August 08, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Biden should really be paying the media for this level of campaign support ... 

Bad right?

Oh you guys, it gets SO much worse.

From NBC News:

President Joe Biden’s brand as a family-oriented public servant has been a signature political asset that for more than 50 years has helped him win the argument that, when judged against “the alternative” rather than “the Almighty,” he stacks up pretty well.

He’s never lost to a general-election opponent in a political career that’s taken him from Delaware’s New Castle County Council to the Oval Office.

But the burnish on Biden’s brand is being tested like never before, ahead of a close 2024 election. Some of the president’s Democratic allies are worried about potential fallout from a confluence of family drama that’s spilled into public view and from Republican attacks that cut at the bedrock of Biden’s longtime political appeal.

Read that again.

It's not that his family is an absolute shiznit-show and he's a total fake ... NO NO NO, it's the Republican attacks that are the issue. 

These people.

We suppose NBC is gonna NBC but C'MON YOU LYING PONY FACE WAFFLE MAKERS!

Biden's brand has always been about being a fraud and USING his family as a shield.

Anyone telling you differently is selling something ... or a member of the DNC.

See?

What a giver.

The brand he's writing about was created for Biden for people JUST like him.

Yup, that reads.

***

