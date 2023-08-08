Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews shares story of Biden's appalling visit after losing his arm in Kabul (watch)

Joe Biden is the worst president in history.

Sorry, Obama and Carter, you've both been outdone.

This guy is a train wreck, and just when we think things can't get any worse under President Piddle Pants, something like this comes out and we just have to shake our heads and wonder on what PLANET is this behavior acceptable. Normal? Ok?

Watch this, we guarantee it will piss you off as much as it pissed us off:

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine who survived the explosion in Kabul that killed 13 Americans, says that when Joe and Jill Biden came to his hospital room, the president reached out to shake his hand even though his arm was gone, immediately started talking about his son, and… pic.twitter.com/5axewScAPk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2023

What the Hell did Biden mean by that?

What do you want?

That's just freakin' weird ... guess we should all just be glad he didn't ask him about his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Imagine being in a hospital bed after having just been blown up and your commander in chief proceeds to shake your fingers and say “what do you want.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2023

Shake your fingers.

They say you can judge a man by the way he shakes your hand ...

Joe Biden went to visit this soldier after making the order that killed his friends and cost him an arm, and he didn't even apologize. Asked him what he wanted like it was a make-a-wish foundation visit. pic.twitter.com/nOL4tUFbYe — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 8, 2023

Sorry Joe, you can't make up for this by wiring him some money for hookers and blow. That only works for Hunter. — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 8, 2023

MEEP. Yet likely accurate and deserved.

Joe sounds like a creep — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 8, 2023

Because HE IS a creep, and he always has been. He's not some kind old uncle or a family man, he's a dishonest hack of a politician whose entire life is based on whatever lie he's pushing at the moment.

Biden has long used his sons death as a way to get out of political jams, it's gross — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 8, 2023

Yup. It's gross ... and absolutely WHO he really is.

