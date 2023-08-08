Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews shares story of Biden's appalling visit after losing his arm in Kabul (watch)

'Honestly thought you were dead': Keith Olbermann writes Piers Morgan a check his...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 08, 2023
TikTok

Joe Biden is the worst president in history.

Sorry, Obama and Carter, you've both been outdone.

This guy is a train wreck, and just when we think things can't get any worse under President Piddle Pants, something like this comes out and we just have to shake our heads and wonder on what PLANET is this behavior acceptable. Normal? Ok?

Watch this, we guarantee it will piss you off as much as it pissed us off:

What the Hell did Biden mean by that?

What do you want?

That's just freakin' weird ... guess we should all just be glad he didn't ask him about his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Shake your fingers.

They say you can judge a man by the way he shakes your hand ... 

MEEP. Yet likely accurate and deserved.

Sam J.

Because HE IS a creep, and he always has been. He's not some kind old uncle or a family man, he's a dishonest hack of a politician whose entire life is based on whatever lie he's pushing at the moment.

Yup. It's gross ... and absolutely WHO he really is.

***

