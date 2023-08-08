Was the return address MAGA COUNTRY?! Harry Sisson shares THREATENING letter from MAGA and we got nothin'

Biden (paid) fanboy Harry Sisson shared a threatening letter he received from a 'Trump supporter' on Twitter/X.

Take a gander:

I just got some hate mail sent to my house by a Trump supporter that included a pretty threatening message in it.



They said they’re going to “destroy” me and that I don’t know who I’m “messing with.” They also said they know everything about me and will be coming to New York… pic.twitter.com/P8Hh2ZfOkm — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 7, 2023

*sigh*

One of the first things any member of local law enforcement will tell you when you've been legitimately threatened is that you should NOT share the threat because it not only makes the person who sent it feel more powerful in that they scared you BUT it verifies that they have the right info when it comes to where to find you.

So either Harry is full of crap OR he didn't bother to contact any sort of law enforcement before he ran to Twitter to share the letter.

Neither is a good look, just sayin'.

I got this from a Super MAGA and I’m terrified. pic.twitter.com/I7397Hj7IK — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 8, 2023

At least he folded it. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2023

Right? What a giver.

Fake news. Trump supporters use Times New Roman. You obviously wrote this yourself. — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) August 8, 2023

Cool story, bro.



I'm just surprised the letter didn't end with something like, IDK, "This is MAGA country!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/bqdy6NLUfo — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) August 7, 2023

No, no, no, no!



You’re supposed to end your letter to yourself with “this is MAGA country!”



List of things the #RegressiveLeft really suck at:

1. Memes

2. Analogies

3. False flag operations <- you are here BTW — Freedom isn’t free 🏴🇺🇸 (@RedFizo1) August 8, 2023

Silly, Harry. You've gotta put the 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY' phrase in the letter at least once.

OMG 😱



I got this letter in the mail from a SUPER MAGA NAZI TERRORIST too! pic.twitter.com/JyrMIkP2zk — ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) August 8, 2023

Make sure hold on your Subway sandwich, Jussie Smollett. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) August 7, 2023

There ya' go.

***

***

