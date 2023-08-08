Was the return address MAGA COUNTRY?! Harry Sisson shares THREATENING letter from MAGA and we got nothin'

YIKES! Nikki Haley BLASTS Senator Tuberville for halting military promotions to protect ba...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:42 AM on August 08, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Biden (paid) fanboy Harry Sisson shared a threatening letter he received from a 'Trump supporter' on Twitter/X.

Take a gander:

*sigh*

One of the first things any member of local law enforcement will tell you when you've been legitimately threatened is that you should NOT share the threat because it not only makes the person who sent it feel more powerful in that they scared you BUT it verifies that they have the right info when it comes to where to find you.

So either Harry is full of crap OR he didn't bother to contact any sort of law enforcement before he ran to Twitter to share the letter.

Neither is a good look, just sayin'. 

Right? What a giver.

Silly, Harry. You've gotta put the 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY' phrase in the letter at least once.

Sam J.

There ya' go.

***

