FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job

Libs of TikTok has once again exposed a teacher for being a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad racist. Claire Kyle aka Danielle Allen said some pretty horrible things about white people in a video and online and then bragged that no one could do anything about it. She even posted a video of herself walking her school's hallways claiming nobody would find her and even if they did, nothing would happen to her job.

Guess she was wrong because it appears Kyle AKA Allen has lost her job.

Womp womp womp.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/8W6VdVrOFK — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 8, 2023

Oopsie. You know, maybe don't be a horrible person saying horrible things about people? Just a thought? Hope those clicks, taps, and views were worth it.

It would also appear she has deleted her Twitter(X) account.

Sadly for her, plenty of people snagged her more obnoxious and awful tweets:

"Life comes at you fast" -Nationwide Insurance



Racist elementary school teacher Danielle Allen AKA @TheClaireKyleG had a tough day today. Bet that smile's gone 😂 pic.twitter.com/tvGl1lvvro — UltraWendy (@WenDogeCoin) August 8, 2023

According to her, she learned it from her father. pic.twitter.com/DW9amCcygF — Ohio Sentry (@OhioSentry) August 8, 2023

Because of course, it's someone else's fault that she hates people based on their skin color.

Imagine being a white student in her class... she just doesn't like em bc of their skin color. See how that's bad? pic.twitter.com/5CeyB4t3Q5 — RaeChill (@_SilverOfQuick_) August 7, 2023

Alrighty then ...

Yikes.

Will there be anything else?

You got any more racist comments to make yourself?



You mess with the bull, you get the horns.



Remember, she was fired by her black principle. pic.twitter.com/dIczy0r3wp — Radios4Freedom (@Radios4Freedom) August 8, 2023

So nobody can claim the principal was racist for firing her.

Interesting.

Not so untouchable after all. pic.twitter.com/xp2ESQlJ0j — LEAFSkag (@LeafSkag34) August 8, 2023

Who knew? Oh, that's right, Libs of TikTok knew.

***

