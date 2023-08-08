FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job

BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requiremen...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:36 PM on August 08, 2023
Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok has once again exposed a teacher for being a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad racist. Claire Kyle aka Danielle Allen said some pretty horrible things about white people in a video and online and then bragged that no one could do anything about it. She even posted a video of herself walking her school's hallways claiming nobody would find her and even if they did, nothing would happen to her job.

Guess she was wrong because it appears Kyle AKA Allen has lost her job.

Womp womp womp.

Oopsie. You know, maybe don't be a horrible person saying horrible things about people? Just a thought? Hope those clicks, taps, and views were worth it.

It would also appear she has deleted her Twitter(X) account.

Sadly for her, plenty of people snagged her more obnoxious and awful tweets:

Because of course, it's someone else's fault that she hates people based on their skin color.

Alrighty then ...

Yikes.

So nobody can claim the principal was racist for firing her.

Interesting.

Who knew? Oh, that's right, Libs of TikTok knew.

***

