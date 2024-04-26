Wait, What? Julia Loffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down Student Protests

The absolute lengths journalists are going to excuse leftwing student activists engaging in explicitly antisemitic demonstrations is truly astonishing. Even for this crowd, Julia Loffe's take is just too much.

As I wrote on Tuesday, the *most* antisemitic thing happening on college campuses right now is the fact that Republicans have goaded college presidents, who now fear for their jobs, into joining the GOP in using Jews as a political weapon. https://t.co/3GiYPd499Q pic.twitter.com/MdkWO5BxkO — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 26, 2024

Ok, wait a minute.

College presidents are afraid of Republicans getting them fired if they don't stop antisemitic protests? And THAT is the most antisemitic thing happening?

What?

People standing up for Jewish students' rights to exist freely in American society being somehow a thinly-veiled trick into hurting Jews is really some mental gymnastics. https://t.co/bs6CziLecQ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 26, 2024

A main leader of the Columbia protests wants all Zionists dead and says we are lucky he doesn't murder us himself but she thinks the *most* antisemitic thing is that such antisemtism may give Republicans a political advantage. Note: wouldn't be a problem if Democrats were out… https://t.co/K6Ko3l6DRF — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 26, 2024

A main leader of the Columbia protests wants all Zionists dead and says we are lucky he doesn't murder us himself but she thinks the *most* antisemitic thing is that such antisemtism may give Republicans a political advantage. Note: wouldn't be a problem if Democrats were out front instead.

Just to be clear, she notes, some bad apples out there are doing some naughty things. BUT ...

Are college students saying and doing antisemitic things under the guise of protesting the Israeli government? Absolutely.



Do they have any real power compared to the armed cops sent to arrest them or members of Congress? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 26, 2024

The students who have taken over entire campuses with encampments, stormed admin offices and forced colleges to shut down in-person classes and even a graduation commencement? Those poor powerless things.

Why can't these plucky protesters break the law and engage in violence without police involvement!

Don't do drugs, folks. Just say no. https://t.co/GbnxpirTOD — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 26, 2024

Let's circle back to that whole, 'the MOST antisemitic thing.'

I’m neither Jewish nor an Expert™️, but it seems to me like the *most* antisemitic thing happening on college campuses right now would be the huge, angry mobs of Hamas supporters cheering on Jew-killing terrorists, chanting their slogans, and menacing/assaulting Jews. https://t.co/7d28xaZ2Dm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2024

One would imagine.

I disagree. I think the *most* antisemitic thing here is the widespread eliminationist violent Nazi-like anti-Jewish rhetoric on campuses across the country (and the justification of that rhetoric by left wingers). https://t.co/k8S4kNZw5O — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 26, 2024

This is the foundation right here. To admit what is really happening, the left would fall apart at the seams. They must protect the narrative at all costs!

Just remember: Many liberals simply don't believe liberals can ever be racists or bigots. https://t.co/GMvC6URw4F — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 26, 2024

Republicans pounce...on antisemites and those who embolden them. https://t.co/CIreFnEdYh — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2024

It is clear to anyone watching these students tell their own story what is going on. But the leftwing media will continue pushing the narrative of brave, targeted students speaking truth to power as the evil GOP tries to silence them for as long as possible.