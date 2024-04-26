Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say...
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblo...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem
Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in...
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Ilhan Omar Visits Columbia Shakes Hands With Student Leader Who Said 'Zionists Don't...
WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little...
Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'
What Will SCOTUS Do With the ATF's Rule on Unfinished Frames and Receivers?
University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ......
Biden Answered Howard Stern's Question About Debating Trump ('His Handlers Must Be Furious...

Wait, What? Julia Loffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down Student Protests

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The absolute lengths journalists are going to excuse leftwing student activists engaging in explicitly antisemitic demonstrations is truly astonishing. Even for this crowd, Julia Loffe's take is just too much.

Advertisement

Ok, wait a minute.

College presidents are afraid of Republicans getting them fired if they don't stop antisemitic protests? And THAT is the most antisemitic thing happening?

What?

A main leader of the Columbia protests wants all Zionists dead and says we are lucky he doesn't murder us himself but she thinks the *most* antisemitic thing is that such antisemtism may give Republicans a political advantage. Note: wouldn't be a problem if Democrats were out front instead.

Recommended

Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just to be clear, she notes, some bad apples out there are doing some naughty things. BUT ... 

The students who have taken over entire campuses with encampments, stormed admin offices and forced colleges to shut down in-person classes and even a graduation commencement? Those poor powerless things.

Why can't these plucky protesters break the law and engage in violence without police involvement!

Let's circle back to that whole, 'the MOST antisemitic thing.'

One would imagine.

Advertisement

This is the foundation right here. To admit what is really happening, the left would fall apart at the seams. They must protect the narrative at all costs!

It is clear to anyone watching these students tell their own story what is going on. But the leftwing media will continue pushing the narrative of brave, targeted students speaking truth to power as the evil GOP tries to silence them for as long as possible.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM COLLEGE GAZA GOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
Amy Curtis
Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister
justmindy
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say Daily Showers Are 'Performative'
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblower
Amy Curtis
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on What Columbia Protesters Really Want
Amy Curtis
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy Amy Curtis
Advertisement