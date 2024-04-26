We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say Daily Showers Are 'Performative'

Experts: what would we do without them?

Probably the same things we're doing now, as we don't really listen to their nonsense anyway. And that's entirely on them: after COVID (and the economy and 'gender-affirming care), they've irreparably damaged their reputations.

And this won't help restore it:

Daily showers are purely ‘performative’ and have no real health benefit, experts insist https://t.co/nK2Xx4EWK9 pic.twitter.com/LUalmlWF4e — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2024

Ew.

More from The New York Post (emphasis added):

Call it perfume-ative hygiene. Experts say the daily shower has no proven health benefit, dismissing the dousing as a socially-accepted practice geared toward staving off accusations of funkiness — as A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaal to Mila Kunis admit they’ve been saying no to the nozzle. “Why are we washing? Mostly because we’re afraid somebody else will tell us that we’re smelling,” environmentalist Donnachadh McCarthy told the BBC.

Oh. There it is. An environmentalist is the 'expert' on personal hygiene here.

Sigh.

No one wants to touch your pee pee if you don’t shower daily.



Follow me for more relationship advice! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) April 26, 2024

Heh.

Maybe these health experts should interact with more humans before they put out their papers. Maybe even go on a date or two. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 26, 2024

Actual human beings? Nah. Can't do that.

You don't have to shampoo everytime but you should absoulutly shower every morning just to scrub the dead skin cells off and clean away any night sweat. — Watson (@ImWatson91) April 26, 2024

Yes.

Or if you exercise, or sweat excessively, or get dirt during the day.

Bathing -- good hygiene -- has done more to minimize and prevent diseases and infections than anything.

Anyone with a basic understanding of history would know this.

Which is why the 'experts' don't.

Have you flown lately? No, it’s not performative, it’s required. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 26, 2024

We can even say it's performative -- it's part of living in a civilized society, where body odor is considered socially unacceptable.

Environmentalists have been after our showers and toilets for years.

It's true. Once you switch to their all-bug diet, you'll only sweat on Thursdays. — The Central Scrutinizer™ (@Micky_Finn) April 26, 2024

And when they lock you down to prevent climate change, you won't interact with people or get sweaty, so we guess they're right.

(No, they're not).

Except for not smelling, and preventing: athletes foot, jock itch, dandruff, and reducing the likelihood of getting zits, blackheads, etc.



Totally no benefits… — 🏴“American Obscenity” Bang Switch Actuator 🏴 (@BangSwitch5000) April 25, 2024

No benefits at all.

This is especially funny after years of 'WASH YOUR HANDS' during COVID. That's 100% correct -- frequent handwashing helps combat disease.

This applies to regular bathing as well.

"Experts" have never worked a 16 hour day in Missouri in July. https://t.co/jswxbzMVop — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) April 26, 2024

Heavens no. The most labor-intensive part of their day is the walk to their front door to get their Uber Eats order.

This is about water, people



You know all those ads for deodorant where we never needed deodorant before?



They don’t want the next gen to bathe because of the WATER https://t.co/SzHHYWyolU — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) April 26, 2024

Environmentalists are hellbent on lowering our standard of living.

Why are some Americans seemingly obsessed with being as disgusting as possible?



This isn’t even a debate in Japan. Wash yo ass. https://t.co/HS49BHeiyB — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) April 26, 2024

Because environmentalism, or something.

Dear Experts™: What else is "Performative with no real health benefit"? https://t.co/vLHUriE9XL pic.twitter.com/wMFp9IPePF — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 26, 2024

Boom.