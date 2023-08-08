Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)

Trump was honest with and about Chris Christie in a HUGE way today.

Bigly honest.

Largely honest.

Massively honest.

O.

M.

G.

Ok, so we know we shouldn't laugh and make jokes because you know, politics is so SERIOUS but we can't help it - this is just so Trump.

Watch this:

TRUMP: "Christie is eating right now, he can’t be bothered.." pic.twitter.com/6C9vEdrZ9V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 8, 2023

Wasn't Christie at one point Trump's official french-fry-go-getter?

Or was that a joke as well?

We can't keep all of this straight.

Either way, EL OH EL.

YES, we're immature sometimes.

Don't mess with Christie when he's got food to eat. He'll bite your head off, man. pic.twitter.com/csbo0WJJNK — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) August 8, 2023

Chris Christie at the Golden Corral — President Elect Steveo (@SteveoJujitsu) August 8, 2023

Now, as President Trump said, we shouldn't do that ... totally shouldn't.

Annnd if we're being honest, Christie has sort of earned this with his bellyaching and pandering to the Left.

When Adam Kinzinger thinks you're a hero? Yeah, that's not cool.

Every time I think of Chris Christie, this guy from Austin Powers comes to mind 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IF8icEl528 — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 8, 2023

He’s literally visiting with important world leaders! pic.twitter.com/L5xZHaomB6 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) August 8, 2023

Jokes on YOU because he was about to eat the little guy.

OH, WE'RE KIDDING.

Sorta.

Yup.

We needed a laugh too.

As one gladiator once said, 'Are you not entertained'?

***

Related:

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job

Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM

Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !