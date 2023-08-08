Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)

LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on August 08, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Trump was honest with and about Chris Christie in a HUGE way today.

Bigly honest.

Largely honest.

Massively honest.

O.

M.

G.

Ok, so we know we shouldn't laugh and make jokes because you know, politics is so SERIOUS but we can't help it - this is just so Trump.

Watch this:

Wasn't Christie at one point Trump's official french-fry-go-getter?

Or was that a joke as well? 

We can't keep all of this straight.

Either way, EL OH EL.

YES, we're immature sometimes.

Now, as President Trump said, we shouldn't do that ... totally shouldn't.

Annnd if we're being honest, Christie has sort of earned this with his bellyaching and pandering to the Left. 

When Adam Kinzinger thinks you're a hero? Yeah, that's not cool.

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job
Sam J.

Jokes on YOU because he was about to eat the little guy.

OH, WE'RE KIDDING.

Sorta.

Yup.

We needed a laugh too.

As one gladiator once said, 'Are you not entertained'? 

***

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job

Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM

Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL

***

Tags: CHRIS CHRISTIE TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job
Sam J.
Little girl approached President Biden on the street to deliver this request
Brett T.
LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'
Brett T.
BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requirements' are met
Sam J.
Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM
Sam J.
Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL
Sam J.

