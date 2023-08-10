Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW

It's become more than obvious that Joe Biden doesn't react well when anyone asks him an actual question that matters. If they stick to their pre-selected and pre-approved questions about Bidenomics and his favorite flavor of ice cream he's fine, but ask him about something people really want to know about?

He acts like a complete jacka*s.

Snaps. Gets snotty. Takes creds away.

You know, the same things they complained about Trump doing ... but far worse.

For example, as most of you know, Biden got really nasty with Peter Doocy for asking him a legit question about Hunter Biden, his business dealings, and the now famous 20 speakerphone calls to dinner or meetings Sleepy Joe took part in.

Biden snapped at Peter Doocy yesterday for asking about his roughly 20 speakerphone calls to dinners or meetings with his son's foreign associates. However, in my view, what was most interesting is what came next... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

What you MAY not know about is what happened next.

...Doocy said that the White House called him as soon as he made it to his car to refute the specifics of the allegations on discussing business. The use of White House staff to repeat these positions could magnify the problems for Biden. https://t.co/30HRB1CDFX — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Talk about damage control on steroids.

Too bad it only made Biden look even worse.

They probably made the call following instructions from an irate president who is not used to direct inconvenient questions. — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) August 10, 2023

THAT or they saw how absolutely TERRIBLE and even guilty Biden's reaction made him look. We're thinking this was damage control after the old man stopped paying attention to his cards and rehearsed talking points.

Biden is so corrupt. — lynn (@L_lunamoon) August 10, 2023

Evergreen.

