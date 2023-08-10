David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is...
Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on August 10, 2023
Screenshot from video

It's become more than obvious that Joe Biden doesn't react well when anyone asks him an actual question that matters. If they stick to their pre-selected and pre-approved questions about Bidenomics and his favorite flavor of ice cream he's fine, but ask him about something people really want to know about?

He acts like a complete jacka*s.

Snaps. Gets snotty. Takes creds away.

You know, the same things they complained about Trump doing ... but far worse. 

For example, as most of you know, Biden got really nasty with Peter Doocy for asking him a legit question about Hunter Biden, his business dealings, and the now famous 20 speakerphone calls to dinner or meetings Sleepy Joe took part in. 

What you MAY not know about is what happened next.

HA HA HA HA

Talk about damage control on steroids.

Too bad it only made Biden look even worse.

THAT or they saw how absolutely TERRIBLE and even guilty Biden's reaction made him look. We're thinking this was damage control after the old man stopped paying attention to his cards and rehearsed talking points. 

Evergreen.

***

