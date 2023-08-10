Jonathan Turley BUSTS media and the establishment right in the KISSER for ignoring Biden corruption

POLITICO really stepped in it THIS TIME trying to cover for Biden and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:47 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Firefighters in the media and our good, dear, tolerant, loving friends on the Left could literally look at Biden taking a leak on their shoes and still insist to the rest of us it is raining. It is just how they are wired ... there is no WAY any of them can possibly believe there isn't some major corruption in the Biden family.

Heck, we had media and Lefties insisting cocaine found at the White House couldn't belong to the cocaine addict in the Biden family. There is really no way to get them to believe what is happening right in front of their faces as long as they don't want to believe it.

Jonathan Turley said it far better than we can:

Biden Family Fund.

See, that's their new thing. Just because Biden's family received a buttload of money from nefarious people and countries doesn't mean he did because his name wasn't on the memo ... or something.

The greatest illusion is that this guy got 81,000,000 votes - GOOGLE, WE'RE KIDDING, DON'T THROTTLE OR DEMONETIZE US.

Techno Fog takes Trump judge Tanya Chutkan APART for her obvious bias in DAMNING thread
Sam J.

There are lots and lots of public servants who are magically VERY wealthy.

Funny how that happens.

***

Want evidence of bias? Techno Fog's thread on recent history of Trump's judge, Tanya Chutkan, DAMNING

And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW

