Jonathan Turley BUSTS media and the establishment right in the KISSER for ignoring Biden corruption

Firefighters in the media and our good, dear, tolerant, loving friends on the Left could literally look at Biden taking a leak on their shoes and still insist to the rest of us it is raining. It is just how they are wired ... there is no WAY any of them can possibly believe there isn't some major corruption in the Biden family.

Heck, we had media and Lefties insisting cocaine found at the White House couldn't belong to the cocaine addict in the Biden family. There is really no way to get them to believe what is happening right in front of their faces as long as they don't want to believe it.

Jonathan Turley said it far better than we can:

The media and political establishment is now attempting to dismiss $20 million in payments to Biden family members as the mere “illusion” of influence. At the heart of this scandal is the BFF, the Biden Family Fund...https://t.co/gMDuPtboBG — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

Biden Family Fund.

See, that's their new thing. Just because Biden's family received a buttload of money from nefarious people and countries doesn't mean he did because his name wasn't on the memo ... or something.

...The greatest illusion is the claim Joe Biden would only be motivated by a direct payment to one of his accounts. Biden clearly benefited from millions going to the Biden Family Fund (BFF)... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

...Joe Biden is 80 years old. Despite holding only government jobs in his career, he is worth an estimated $8 million. For most wealthy people in their final years, the challenge is not raising more money but getting that money to your children without heavy taxes or delays. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

There are lots and lots of public servants who are magically VERY wealthy.

Funny how that happens.

