Babylon Bee NAILS it with what more it'll take for Dems to believe...
In 'BRAKING' news, Chris Hayes thinks red light tickets are actually a GOOD...
Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear
POLITICO really stepped in it THIS TIME trying to cover for Biden and...
CNN hosts baffled by Republicans who consume media that doesn't 'tell them the...
Jonathan Turley BUSTS media and the establishment right in the KISSER for ignoring...
No BULL-shhh 900 pound bull is STILL loose in Charlotte NC
Techno Fog takes Trump judge Tanya Chutkan APART for her obvious bias in...
Jake Tapper asked Elizabeth Warren about Biden corruption & she couldn't bail out...
Take a SEAT! Feminist's attempt at HARMING the traditional family FAILS in a...
'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
Biologist RIPS pro-abort 'doctor' Ryan Marino apart in BRUTAL back-and-forth about a fetus...
WaPo's Philip Bump says James Comer still hasn't proven Biden's involvement in bribery...
PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans wait...

Iowahawk OWNS Mayor Eric Adams for claiming border states are destroying HIS city with illegal immigrants

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:25 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

If we keep sending illegal immigrants to New York City we're going to destroy the country. 

Or something.

Apparently, this is what NYC Mayor Eric Adams seems to think:

Those evil border states are funneling illegal immigrants to New York City.

Bro, you're a sanctuary city. THAT'S HOW IT'S SUPPOSED TO WORK.

Iowhawk with the one-two:

Texas deserves it!

Florida deserves it!

Something like that.

We especially like his use of, 'icky flyover whiners'. There's something eloquent about it.

There ya' go.

But then he and other Democrats in New York would have to stop patting themselves on the backs for how good and virtuous they are for being a sanctuary city.

Recommended

Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear
Doug P.

Suck it up.

HA HA HA HA

So much for that whole poem on the Statue of Liberty thing, right?

Sounds simple enough.

Buck up and deal with it.

Not seeing a ton of sympathy here, Eric.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley BUSTS media and the establishment right in the KISSER for ignoring Biden corruption

Techno Fog takes Trump judge Tanya Chutkan APART for her obvious bias in DAMNING thread

And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IOWAHAWK NYC ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear
Doug P.
Techno Fog takes Trump judge Tanya Chutkan APART for her obvious bias in DAMNING thread
Sam J.
CNN hosts baffled by Republicans who consume media that doesn't 'tell them the whole truth'
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley BUSTS media and the establishment right in the KISSER for ignoring Biden corruption
Sam J.
In 'BRAKING' news, Chris Hayes thinks red light tickets are actually a GOOD thing
justmindy
PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans waiter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear Doug P.