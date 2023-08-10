Iowahawk OWNS Mayor Eric Adams for claiming border states are destroying HIS city with illegal immigrants

If we keep sending illegal immigrants to New York City we're going to destroy the country.

Or something.

Apparently, this is what NYC Mayor Eric Adams seems to think:

Mayor Eric Adams complains border states have created a "funnel" right to NYC, a sanctuary city, and warns the border crisis could "decimate" the city due to the cost of taking care of everyone. pic.twitter.com/QsTG6HPzZz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 10, 2023

Those evil border states are funneling illegal immigrants to New York City.

Bro, you're a sanctuary city. THAT'S HOW IT'S SUPPOSED TO WORK.

Iowhawk with the one-two:

20,000 immigrants in NYC: an existential threat to the survival of the city, nay the entire US economy



20,000 immigrants in Laredo, Texas: deal with it, you icky flyover whiners https://t.co/Uurx2Qo0cv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 10, 2023

Texas deserves it!

Florida deserves it!

Something like that.

We especially like his use of, 'icky flyover whiners'. There's something eloquent about it.

So … stop being a sanctuary city? — adub (@adub01488424) August 10, 2023

There ya' go.

But then he and other Democrats in New York would have to stop patting themselves on the backs for how good and virtuous they are for being a sanctuary city.

My heart break for him 😂😂😂



It was all "Give us your huddled masses" while it was border states and those of us in Florida that were bearing the brunt of illegal immigration. We got called "inhumane" and "xenophobic" and accused of being "unChristian". Well, suck it up… — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) August 10, 2023

Suck it up.

HA HA HA HA

So much for that whole poem on the Statue of Liberty thing, right?

Gee, maybe they should’ve thought of this before keeping the borders wide open? Or proclaiming how virtuous they were when they labeled themselves a Sanctuary City? Buck up and deal with it. — ken yarnes (@drmkry) August 10, 2023

Sounds simple enough.

Buck up and deal with it.

Not seeing a ton of sympathy here, Eric.

***

***

