Move OVER Bud Light! Just when we think woke Best Buy can't get any worse THEY GET WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:51 PM on August 11, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Best Buy was BUSTED for offering a specialized management training program to minority employees only. If one of their employees has any interest in a real career at Best Busy, seems they have to meet a racial requirement.

Can you guys imagine if they were doing this, but with white employees only?

Buildings would be ON FIRE.

Welp, as is usual with these corporations, they just got worse. Sounds like they not only discriminate against white people, but Christians as well.

From James O'Keefe:

So they can't show proof of their faith if they're a Christian AND they have to attend LGBTQ workshops.

Sounds like a horrendous place to work to us.

They called the police on them.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, THAT'LL make them look innocent. Sure.

Sam J.

Sadly, we're not shocked by any of this anymore. We'd be MORE shocked if a company minded its own business and stopped trying to force issues and ideas on its employees. Maybe focus more on selling TVs and less on being obnoxious, woke a-holes.

Just spitballin'.

***

