Move OVER Bud Light! Just when we think woke Best Buy can't get any worse THEY GET WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, Best Buy was BUSTED for offering a specialized management training program to minority employees only. If one of their employees has any interest in a real career at Best Busy, seems they have to meet a racial requirement.

Can you guys imagine if they were doing this, but with white employees only?

Buildings would be ON FIRE.

Welp, as is usual with these corporations, they just got worse. Sounds like they not only discriminate against white people, but Christians as well.

From James O'Keefe:

OMG EXCLUSIVE: Second whistleblower reveals that @BestBuy discriminates against religions. Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops. pic.twitter.com/t6DDJG7Lo6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 10, 2023

So they can't show proof of their faith if they're a Christian AND they have to attend LGBTQ workshops.

Sounds like a horrendous place to work to us.

Keri Cunningham, a Marketing Official outside @BestBuy today told me called the police on @OKeefeMedia …



It’s unclear what Pyramid Management Group or #BestBuy hope to accomplish by calling the police on journalists reporting from a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/iJIFM0SB3V — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 11, 2023

They called the police on them.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, THAT'LL make them look innocent. Sure.

SHOCK: Best Buy whistleblower forced to attend a workshop on the history of the LGBTQ movement, faced retaliation when he walked out before it ended. When he confronted his manager he was told that his Christian beliefs were a choice and the LGBTQ lifestyle was not. — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) August 11, 2023

Sadly, we're not shocked by any of this anymore. We'd be MORE shocked if a company minded its own business and stopped trying to force issues and ideas on its employees. Maybe focus more on selling TVs and less on being obnoxious, woke a-holes.

Just spitballin'.

