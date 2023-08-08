Sanctuary State Declares 'Emergency' Over Influx of Illegals
BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requirements' are met

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:32 PM on August 08, 2023
Twitter

Well well well, would you look at that? Best Buy has been EXPOSED for offering a management training program that you have to racially qualify for. Think about that. Can you imagine if a company decided no minorities could apply for a training program let alone a management training program?

Hey, we get it, private companies can do what they want for the most part, but this sounds like some serious discrimination going on here.

Take a look:

Not seeing a whole lot from them so far. 

But we're watching.

Hey, we see what they did there. NICE.

Obviously. 

