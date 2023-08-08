BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requirements' are met

Well well well, would you look at that? Best Buy has been EXPOSED for offering a management training program that you have to racially qualify for. Think about that. Can you imagine if a company decided no minorities could apply for a training program let alone a management training program?

Hey, we get it, private companies can do what they want for the most part, but this sounds like some serious discrimination going on here.

Take a look:

DISCRIMINATION: A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program.



The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below”



Any comment @BestBuy? pic.twitter.com/lxfivezCa6 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) August 8, 2023

Not seeing a whole lot from them so far.

But we're watching.

McKinsey is partnered with the @wef and part of their lighthouse network which is pushing SEL, DEI, CRT and ESG in schools around the world.https://t.co/9Z1MQlykeA — Clinton Rarey (@ClintonRarey) August 8, 2023

Yep. 🖕🏻 Best Buy. More like worst buy. — Q just watch (@brunahQ17) August 8, 2023

Hey, we see what they did there. NICE.

It's not racist if it hurts white people obviously — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) August 8, 2023

Obviously.

I am going to jump ahead and say #boycottbestbuy — Intrepidus𝕏 (@Intrepidus_Ibe) August 8, 2023

Honestly, have you guys seen the inside of a Best Buy lately? More like a warehouse than a retail store ... not a whole lot to boycott.

Just sayin'.

***

