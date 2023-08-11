S.E. Cupp lecturing Christians DARING to push back against 'wokeism' and culture wars goes REALLY wrong

It seems the Associated Press has a new name for 'summer'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on August 11, 2023
Sarah D.

Forget how ignorant someone would have to be to believe fighting back against pornography and adult themes in children's classrooms is somehow a bad thing and 'infecting' Christianity and conservativism, but to blame Trump for it?

REALLY?

Maybe S.E. Cupp missed it, but it's PARENTS who have been leading this charge, not Trump. And sitting back allowing children to be indoctrinated is far more harmful ...

We used to joke about something being in the water at CNN, but maybe this is who she always was, she just hid it really well:

Conservatives have been giving up on the culture wars for far too long. Not to mention fighting these very same cultures is what ultimately helped Gov. Youngkin win in Virginia.

Just so damn disappointing.

And we're not the only ones she disappointed:

Sam J.

Awww yes, nothing wins over Christians like being lectured and shamed by an atheist.

Aces, lady.

Oh, and when people started pushing back she shared this:

Try not to roll your eyes TOO much.

We did and they almost got stuck back there.

***

***

