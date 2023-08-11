S.E. Cupp lecturing Christians DARING to push back against 'wokeism' and culture wars goes REALLY wrong

Forget how ignorant someone would have to be to believe fighting back against pornography and adult themes in children's classrooms is somehow a bad thing and 'infecting' Christianity and conservativism, but to blame Trump for it?

REALLY?

Maybe S.E. Cupp missed it, but it's PARENTS who have been leading this charge, not Trump. And sitting back allowing children to be indoctrinated is far more harmful ...

We used to joke about something being in the water at CNN, but maybe this is who she always was, she just hid it really well:

In the latest episode of "Unfiltered," @secupp argues that the right's infatuation with "wokeism" and so-called culture wars, driven largely by former President Donald Trump, has not only infected conservatism but Christianity too. https://t.co/hHxqEeZzvA — CNN Opinion (@CNNOpinion) August 10, 2023

Conservatives have been giving up on the culture wars for far too long. Not to mention fighting these very same cultures is what ultimately helped Gov. Youngkin win in Virginia.

Just so damn disappointing.

And we're not the only ones she disappointed:

No one is more craven and disappointing than @secupp https://t.co/PIWdrVfNAp — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 11, 2023

Christianity was always against this woke stuff to begin with. Cupp, an atheist, is not an expert on Christianity by any means. — TurtlePower98 (@sstaedtler98) August 10, 2023

Awww yes, nothing wins over Christians like being lectured and shamed by an atheist.

Aces, lady.

Oh, and when people started pushing back she shared this:

Try not to roll your eyes TOO much.

We did and they almost got stuck back there.

***

Related:

WATCH what is perhaps the GREATEST 10 seconds in CNN's history (it AIN'T good for CNN, LOL)

Cover-up?! Jan 6th Committee tools TERRIFIED of Trump's upcoming Jan 6th trial (hellooo subpoenas!)

EPIC, spectacular, glorious, tastes-great-less-filling tweet takes the ENTIRE trans movement apart

Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !