OOF! Ted Lieu's desperate SWING at Clarence Thomas hits Hunter Biden right in his big, dumb, corrupt head

The Left and Democrats are really really really after Clarence Thomas. Now, if we were as small-minded as they are, we'd accuse them of being giant, frothy-mouthed racists but since we're NOT, we're going to say they're just big babies who don't like living under the Constitution.

You know, the mean ol' Constitution that Clarence Thomas insists on adhering to?

Welp, in all of their rambling, babbling, screeching, and shrieking, they have failed to see the hypocrisy in their own defense of one Hunter Biden. Take for example, Ted Lieu, or Lie-u as we like to call him.

Would billionaires have given Justice Clarence Thomas massive gifts if he was just a law clerk? NO. That’s what makes this corrupt. They were seeking to curry favor with Justice Thomas, either directly or indirectly. And Justice Thomas violated the law in accepting the gifts. https://t.co/j2BbLHnreY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 10, 2023

Would Burisma have put Hunter Biden on their board if he wasn't Joe's son?

Did Hunter violate the law by accepting millions of dollars?

We can do this all day, Ted.

Would Russian oligarchs have given Biden shell companies $20M if Joe wasn't VP? NO. That’s what makes this corrupt. They were seeking to curry favor with Biden, either directly or indirectly. And Biden violated the law in excluding these oligarchs from U.S. sanctions.



FIFY https://t.co/wD3JIFyxhy — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 11, 2023

womp womp womp

Now do the Biden family receiving $20 million plus (that we know about).... https://t.co/iRsZcPB9bp — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) August 10, 2023

And then there's the point about Ted himself taking donations ... right?

Gee Ted would anybody have given you all that campaign cash if you weren't bending the law for them. https://t.co/CGFnsKUU1T — That American 𝕏 (@Calltoart) August 11, 2023

Democrats are using Strategic Distraction like never before, Tweeting incessantly about anything and everything…total nonsense as the Democratic Political Mafia is imploding. Democrats are in 100% Damage Control…they got nothing, but LIES.

Fun stuff. https://t.co/qIwxmgDwQH — Robert Wagner (@BigWagWag) August 10, 2023

Good point. When you look at all of this mess like a strategic distraction because Democrats know they're busted, it's very entertaining. Fun stuff, even.

***

Related:

'Ho Lee F*k': Carol Roth's thread of memes summing up 2023 so far WINS Twitter (X? TwitterX? XTwitter?)

Move OVER Bud Light! Just when we think woke Best Buy can't get any worse THEY GET WORSE

WATCH what is perhaps the GREATEST 10 seconds in CNN's history (it AIN'T good for CNN, LOL)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !