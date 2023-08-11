OOF! Ted Lieu's desperate SWING at Clarence Thomas hits Hunter Biden right in his big, dumb, corrupt head

We regret to inform you that Aaron Rupar is not being entirely honest
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:13 PM on August 11, 2023
Meme

The Left and Democrats are really really really after Clarence Thomas. Now, if we were as small-minded as they are, we'd accuse them of being giant, frothy-mouthed racists but since we're NOT, we're going to say they're just big babies who don't like living under the Constitution.

You know, the mean ol' Constitution that Clarence Thomas insists on adhering to?

Welp, in all of their rambling, babbling, screeching, and shrieking, they have failed to see the hypocrisy in their own defense of one Hunter Biden. Take for example, Ted Lieu, or Lie-u as we like to call him.

Would Burisma have put Hunter Biden on their board if he wasn't Joe's son?

Did Hunter violate the law by accepting millions of dollars?

We can do this all day, Ted.

womp womp womp

And then there's the point about Ted himself taking donations ... right?

Good point. When you look at all of this mess like a strategic distraction because Democrats know they're busted, it's very entertaining. Fun stuff, even.

