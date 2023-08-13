Rolling Stone trashing 'Rich Men North of Richmond' because it appeals to the Right goes so WRONG

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKF...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:09 AM on August 13, 2023
Townhall Media

Unless you live under a rock (or are smart enough to avoid social media altogether) you have heard about Oliver Anthony and his powerful debut, 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' which basically calls out the government and the elite for ignoring everyday Americans. This editor finds the line about a dollar being worth less and taxed more extraordinarily poignant.

The song is exceptional.

And the fact Rolling Stone is passive-aggressively thumbing its nose at it means it's even better than we realize. Look at this happy horse crap:

From Rolling Stone:

RIGHT-WING INFLUENCERS ARE losing their minds over a new country song that just appeared on streaming services today. “Rich Men North of Richmond” is a passionate screed against the state of the country sung by Oliver Anthony, who identifies as a farmer living off the grid with his three dogs in Farmville, Virginia.

A look at the lyrics, however, may suggest another reason why “Rich Men North of Richmond” is appealing to right-wing influencers. Anthony rails against high taxes and the value of the dollar, but also wades into some Reagan-era talking points about welfare.

“Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat/And the obese milking welfare,” he sings. “Well God, if you’re 5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

The real head-turner though is an apparent allusion to Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island, where the billionaire and convicted sex offender allegedly introduced underage girls to powerful associates: “I wish politicians would look out for miners/And not just minors on an island somewhere.”

Oooh, that part of the song really bothers them.

Wonder why?

We remember!

C'mon now.

That one song by that one performer singing about vaginas or whatnot was totally more meaningful than this song written by a real American for other real Americans who know this country is in trouble.

Silly.

***

