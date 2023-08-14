HA! WATCH Jamie Raskin squirm and spin AFTER admitting Hunter Biden did a lot of 'unlawful stuff'

AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Jamie Raskin would rather not talk about Hunter Biden, thank you VERY much. Oh sure, he even admits openly that Hunter did 'a lot of really unlawful and wrong things' BUT he'd rather talk about Trump than what this could mean for Joe Biden.

Especially since now, we know Joe lied his backside off about his son making money from China.

But Trump.

Trump Trump Trump.

Suppose we should just be glad it's not RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Jonathan Turley put together a short thread:

They know things are bad, they know there is evidence, and yet they're STILL demanding an end to further investigations of the Bidens. Keep in mind, these are the same people who spent four years investigating Trump for anything and everything.

Complete and total bust.

Riiiiight.

Raskin's legacy.

Not great.

***

