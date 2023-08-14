HA! WATCH Jamie Raskin squirm and spin AFTER admitting Hunter Biden did a lot of 'unlawful stuff'

Jamie Raskin would rather not talk about Hunter Biden, thank you VERY much. Oh sure, he even admits openly that Hunter did 'a lot of really unlawful and wrong things' BUT he'd rather talk about Trump than what this could mean for Joe Biden.

Especially since now, we know Joe lied his backside off about his son making money from China.

Typical Democrat ~ ~ Joe Biden said Hunter made no money from China, but "we now see from Hunter's own words that's not true. Does any of this raise concerns for you — the money from Ukraine, the money from China, the money from Russia?"



Rep. Jamie Raskin: Let's talk about Trump pic.twitter.com/t1HbziZl9h — Mary (@matjendav4) August 14, 2023

But Trump.

Trump Trump Trump.

Suppose we should just be glad it's not RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Jonathan Turley put together a short thread:

After opposing every effort to investigation the Biden corruption scandal, Rep. Jamie Raskin admitted that Hunter “did a lot of really unlawful and wrong things.” Yet, Raskin and his colleagues still are demanding an end of further investigations in the Biden corruption scandal. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 13, 2023

They know things are bad, they know there is evidence, and yet they're STILL demanding an end to further investigations of the Bidens. Keep in mind, these are the same people who spent four years investigating Trump for anything and everything.

...Even with $20 million in foreign payments, Raskin denounced the Trump Administration for using the government for "the private self-enrichment." Raskin recently called the investigation into the Biden "a complete and total bust" and demanded an end to any further investigation — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 13, 2023

Complete and total bust.

Riiiiight.

Pathetic @RepRaskin can't answer on Hunter Biden and pivots to January 6. He evades Biden corruption by claiming Trump used government for "self-enrichment." The bogus "emoluments" argument. Trump was rich before and left office poorer. https://t.co/q1p8f6irKi via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 13, 2023

.@RepRaskin is a fraud and a liar who falsified evidence in Trump’s second impeachment trial and is now covering up for @JoeBiden’s corruption. Zero curiosity about growing evidence pointing to the role of the “big guy” in son Hunter Biden’s foreign deals. This is Raskin’s legacy https://t.co/UpgqjWE6Os — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 8, 2023

Raskin's legacy.

Not great.

