PROSECUTE Fauci! Newly released COVID records show Fauci made serious BANK while Americans suffered

Tell us you're a money-grubbing evil little COVID gnome without telling us you're a money-grubbing evil little COVID gnome. You know, we'd be hard-pressed to find another villain when it comes to what happened to this country in 2020 than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Although, if we're being honest, he likely wasn't the only 'expert' making bank while the rest of us lost jobs, homes, livelihoods, family members, friends ... even our lives. Take a look at this from Collin Rugg about the unredacted COVID records that were recently released.

REPORT: Top COVID 'experts' including Dr. Anthony Fauci and former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins cashed in on $325 million through royalty checks from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Is it starting to make sense?



Over 1,500 pages of unredacted records have been released by… pic.twitter.com/eZZF1fXLk4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2023

Shameful.

There are really no words for how evil and vile this all is.

Seems Americans suffering from a virus is very lucrative for the 'experts'.

From Trending Politics:

But now we know that between 2010 and 2021, Fauci got 37 payments from three entities. This includes 15 from Santa Cruz Biotechnology, known for medical research products. They rank fifth in the number of royalty payments. Fauci also received 14 from Ancell Corp., and eight from Chiron Corp., later bought by Novartis in 2006. After acquiring Chiron, Novartis obtained significant NIH funds, as noted by Just the News. Fauci’s relationship with Chiron dates back to 2004, when they collaborated on an avian flu vaccine. By the close of his service, Fauci was the highest-paid federal worker with a 2022 salary of $480,000. Collins, who later worked under President Joe Biden, received 21 payments from four firms between 2010 and 2018. GeneDx, a genetic research company, was responsible for 12 of these. It had garnered a substantial sum in federal contracts since 2008. As per Just the News, Collins’ other payments came from various companies, including Quest Diagnostics’ Specialty Laboratories and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Highest paid federal worker ...

Dr.Fauci is guilty of crimes against humanity.



He is part of the Big Pharma cabal that destroyed lives.



Accountability for these crimes is everything. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 13, 2023

And the only person trying to do something about it is Senator Rand Paul. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2023

Let's GOOOOOO.

***

***

