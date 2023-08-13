Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKF...
Biden/Harris and their 'Bidenomics' seriously suck SO MUCH even CNN can't spin it...
Ted Lieu brags about how the DIMMEST and dumbest Democrats are coming for...
Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral...
Rolling Stone trashing 'Rich Men North of Richmond' because it appeals to the...
Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1...
After DeSantis BLASTS Biden in Iowa, Steve Deace shares his own heart-wrenching betrayal...
Were COVID lockdowns worth it? 49,500 people in the US died by suicide...
LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity...
Vice President Kamala Harris reveals her proudest accomplishments
Moody's: American households spent $700 more in July than two years ago
WHOA: Is it actually happening? Articles of impeachment have been filed against Joe...
Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting
Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair

PROSECUTE Fauci! Newly released COVID records show Fauci made serious BANK while Americans suffered

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on August 13, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tell us you're a money-grubbing evil little COVID gnome without telling us you're a money-grubbing evil little COVID gnome. You know, we'd be hard-pressed to find another villain when it comes to what happened to this country in 2020 than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Although, if we're being honest, he likely wasn't the only 'expert' making bank while the rest of us lost jobs, homes, livelihoods, family members, friends ... even our lives. Take a look at this from Collin Rugg about the unredacted COVID records that were recently released.

Shameful.

There are really no words for how evil and vile this all is.

Seems Americans suffering from a virus is very lucrative for the 'experts'. 

From Trending Politics:

But now we know that between 2010 and 2021, Fauci got 37 payments from three entities. This includes 15 from Santa Cruz Biotechnology, known for medical research products. They rank fifth in the number of royalty payments. Fauci also received 14 from Ancell Corp., and eight from Chiron Corp., later bought by Novartis in 2006. After acquiring Chiron, Novartis obtained significant NIH funds, as noted by Just the News.

Fauci’s relationship with Chiron dates back to 2004, when they collaborated on an avian flu vaccine. By the close of his service, Fauci was the highest-paid federal worker with a 2022 salary of $480,000.

Collins, who later worked under President Joe Biden, received 21 payments from four firms between 2010 and 2018. GeneDx, a genetic research company, was responsible for 12 of these. It had garnered a substantial sum in federal contracts since 2008. As per Just the News, Collins’ other payments came from various companies, including Quest Diagnostics’ Specialty Laboratories and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Highest paid federal worker ... 

Let's GOOOOOO.

***

Related:

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES

Ted Lieu brags about how the DIMMEST and dumbest Democrats are coming for Clarence Thomas and LOL

Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1 DAMNINGLY perfect tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: PANDEMIC FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral and LOL
FuzzyChimp
Rolling Stone trashing 'Rich Men North of Richmond' because it appeals to the Right goes so WRONG
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1 DAMNINGLY perfect tweet
Sam J.
Ted Lieu brags about how the DIMMEST and dumbest Democrats are coming for Clarence Thomas and LOL
Sam J.
LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity memes
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES Sam J.