WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii is straight-fire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy readers know, Biden couldn't be bothered to actually even COMMENT on the rising death toll in Hawaii as he sat on the beach enjoying yet another 'day off'. You'd think the PRESIDENT of the United States could at least muster a little something like, 'We are watching Hawaii carefully and stand ready to do what we can ...' or something.

Right? We're certainly not presidential but even we know you can't have no comment when asked about possibly hundreds of Americans dying.

Before heading home.

That's it?

That's the story?

That's the response?

C'MON MAN.

John Hayward nailed it:

It would be on every morning show today.

It would be every headline.

They'd probably find someway to tie it to January 6 (any Republican) and use it as a reminder that Republicans are racists ... you guys who pay attention know we're not even joking here. We've seen it firsthand for decades now.

Case in point:

Guess AOC stopped caring about kids in cages once her party was responsible for them ... again.

Only if they can somehow tie it to giving more money to Ukraine.

Yup.

***

