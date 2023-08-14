WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii is straight-fire

As Twitchy readers know, Biden couldn't be bothered to actually even COMMENT on the rising death toll in Hawaii as he sat on the beach enjoying yet another 'day off'. You'd think the PRESIDENT of the United States could at least muster a little something like, 'We are watching Hawaii carefully and stand ready to do what we can ...' or something.

Right? We're certainly not presidential but even we know you can't have no comment when asked about possibly hundreds of Americans dying.

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii



“No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

Before heading home.

That's it?

That's the story?

That's the response?

C'MON MAN.

John Hayward nailed it:

The media would be boiling a Republican president in oil for this. Every news show would have a roundtable of shocked and appalled journalists moaning about his cruelty, self-indulgence, and incompetence. Some of those roundtable guests would suggest he might be a sociopath. https://t.co/7QnaB9iXW2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 14, 2023

It would be on every morning show today.

It would be every headline.

They'd probably find someway to tie it to January 6 (any Republican) and use it as a reminder that Republicans are racists ... you guys who pay attention know we're not even joking here. We've seen it firsthand for decades now.

Case in point:

George W Bush had to quit playing golf because the media was on his ass for having a hobby while we were at war. — Brent Wentworth (@brent_wentworth) August 14, 2023

Guess AOC stopped caring about kids in cages once her party was responsible for them ... again.

Their $113 billion in aid is on the way, I'm sure. pic.twitter.com/W41mY1qmHE — Shawn (@the_SKOL_train) August 14, 2023

Only if they can somehow tie it to giving more money to Ukraine.

“The lack of empathy… I’m speechless.” — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) August 14, 2023

Yup.

***

