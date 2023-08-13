Biden had FAR less to say about the Maui wildfire than Kamala Harris (but not much)

The devastating fires on Maui have left almost 100 people dead at this point, and the recovery process for that area will be a lengthy one:

Parishioners mourned the dead and prayed for the missing Sunday in Hawaii churches as communities began looking ahead to a long recovery from last week’s wildfire that demolished a historic Maui town and killed more than 90 people. Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina was spared from the flames that wiped out most of the surrounding community, but with search-and-recovery efforts ongoing, its members attended Mass about 10 miles up the road, with the Bishop of Honolulu, the Rev. Clarence “Larry” Silva, presiding. President Biden was at his Delaware beach house this weekend, and he didn't have much to add:

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii



“No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

“We’re looking at it,” Biden tells us Sunday about a potential visit to Maui to survey wildfire damage. pic.twitter.com/PZ6aGi6D5W — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) August 13, 2023

If the question was about Ukraine we're just guessing Biden would have slammed on the brakes and talked about the need to send a few billion more dollars overseas.

Has there ever been a leader who has so shamelessly vacationed through crisis after crisis? https://t.co/QB7Zeu2uOU — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 14, 2023

Libs don’t have Bush style Katrina moments because the media ensures they have a level of infallibility that makes God jealous https://t.co/t4Fdvc1bsl — Jones S Hamilton (@PearlRiverSwamp) August 14, 2023

Ah yes the empathetic president https://t.co/URP5xtMOd6 — Max (@MadMaxMKE) August 14, 2023

I guess that’s marginally better than, “Where’s Hawaii?” https://t.co/GZAk9b0nv8 — Hammerjack 🐊🇺🇸 (@Hammerjack90) August 14, 2023

At least Biden didn't think the question was about Pearl Harbor. Or maybe he did -- we'll never know because he didn't think it was worth stopping a moment to answer.

Biden's VP Kamala Harris at least offered a few words about the situation:

The Vice President: “The President and I are deeply concerned about what’s happening in Hawaii”



The President: “No comment.” https://t.co/HLMwKdMitd pic.twitter.com/AKIlZELt8w — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 14, 2023

Maybe somebody should tell the Biden White House that Republican governors are considering sending illegal immigrants to Maui so they suddenly start worrying about the conditions there.

As for reporters asking about the possibility of Biden visiting Maui, some perspective:

Why would Biden visit Maui? He still hasn't even visited East Palestine, OH. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 14, 2023

However, in fairness, Hawaii and the surrounding islands tend to vote blue, so maybe that will make a difference in Team Biden's decision process.

UPDATE:

Joe Concha sums up the Biden White House "priority," which is gaslighting over real issues:

The last 24 tweets from the POTUS account are pats on the back from protecting land to Bidenomics.



You have go back 25 to see anything regarding Maui. The president is at his beach house in Delaware, where he just gave a "no comment" to a reporter. asking about Maui. Stunning. https://t.co/OMhQMluaCA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 14, 2023

