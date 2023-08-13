Biden had FAR less to say about the Maui wildfire than Kamala Harris (but not much)

Miraculously nobody was killed after pilots ejected & jet crashed during MI air...
Doug P.  |  9:45 PM on August 13, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The devastating fires on Maui have left almost 100 people dead at this point, and the recovery process for that area will be a lengthy one

Parishioners mourned the dead and prayed for the missing Sunday in Hawaii churches as communities began looking ahead to a long recovery from last week’s wildfire that demolished a historic Maui town and killed more than 90 people. 

Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina was spared from the flames that wiped out most of the surrounding community, but with search-and-recovery efforts ongoing, its members attended Mass about 10 miles up the road, with the Bishop of Honolulu, the Rev. Clarence “Larry” Silva, presiding. President Biden was at his Delaware beach house this weekend, and he didn't have much to add:

President Biden was asked about the situation on Sunday and... well, he didn't feel much like talking about it: 

If the question was about Ukraine we're just guessing Biden would have slammed on the brakes and talked about the need to send a few billion more dollars overseas.

At least Biden didn't think the question was about Pearl Harbor. Or maybe he did -- we'll never know because he didn't think it was worth stopping a moment to answer.

Biden's VP Kamala Harris at least offered a few words about the situation:

Maybe somebody should tell the Biden White House that Republican governors are considering sending illegal immigrants to Maui so they suddenly start worrying about the conditions there.

As for reporters asking about the possibility of Biden visiting Maui, some perspective:

However, in fairness, Hawaii and the surrounding islands tend to vote blue, so maybe that will make a difference in Team Biden's decision process.

UPDATE: 

Joe Concha sums up the Biden White House "priority," which is gaslighting over real issues:

*** 

