But BLM is ok: Check out grossly BIASED statements Trump's Jan. 6 judge made about Jan 6 (thread)

Nothing to see here, just the judge over Trump's January 6th case blatantly showing her gross bias, especially when it comes to riots in general and those who see similarities between the 'summer of love' and the protest at the Capitol.

In a normal world, a judge who made these comments would be forced to recuse herself.

Then again, in a normal world, Trump wouldn't be indicted for January 6 ... heck, there would be no January 6.

But sadly, this is not a normal world, this is a politically driven 'normal' and it blows.

Just look at this:

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan:



“People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by the police of an unarmed man -- some of those protests became violent. But to compare the actions of people protesting mostly peacefully for civil rights to those… pic.twitter.com/OgGeJiK5nJ — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 14, 2023

Sure, buildings were LITERALLY ON FIRE and people actually DID DIE but it was all about 'protesting mostly peacefully for civil rights.'

RIGHT.

Guess we all know she didn't have any property destroyed during the summer of love.

There's more:

ICYMI:



BLM riots = good; January 6th riot = bad



“U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan called it a false equivalence ‘to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights’ to the mob that ‘was trying to overthrow the government.’” https://t.co/jns8FMxoX9 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 14, 2023

The mob.

Again, no buildings on fire on January 6, nobody died but a poor protester, no businesses looted ...

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentencing January 6th defendants to jail, even when Biden Justice Department recommends no jail time:https://t.co/9OTEWpO8IN pic.twitter.com/q42ujAd12G — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 14, 2023

And this is the kicker. When Biden's DOJ recommends no jail time and yet she sends them to jail?

There is no way Trump gets a fair trial with this woman.

She should recuse, but we all know she won't.

***

***

