But BLM is ok: Check out grossly BIASED statements Trump's Jan. 6 judge made about Jan 6 (thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:09 PM on August 14, 2023
Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP, File

Nothing to see here, just the judge over Trump's January 6th case blatantly showing her gross bias, especially when it comes to riots in general and those who see similarities between the 'summer of love' and the protest at the Capitol.

In a normal world, a judge who made these comments would be forced to recuse herself.

Then again, in a normal world, Trump wouldn't be indicted for January 6 ... heck, there would be no January 6.

But sadly, this is not a normal world, this is a politically driven 'normal' and it blows.

Just look at this:

Sure, buildings were LITERALLY ON FIRE and people actually DID DIE but it was all about 'protesting mostly peacefully for civil rights.'

RIGHT.

Guess we all know she didn't have any property destroyed during the summer of love.

There's more:

The mob.

Again, no buildings on fire on January 6, nobody died but a poor protester, no businesses looted ... 

And this is the kicker. When Biden's DOJ recommends no jail time and yet she sends them to jail?

There is no way Trump gets a fair trial with this woman.

She should recuse, but we all know she won't.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

