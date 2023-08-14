Aaron Rupar THINKS he's helping Hunter Biden with this tweet but he's NOT, like at all and LOL

Aaron Rupar is trying to defend Hunter Biden.

We think? Maybe not?

It's hard to tell because it's not a very clever or thoughtful tweet ... but then again, this is Aaron Rupar we're talking about here so we don't really expect a whole lot.

i can't believe the children of famous and powerful people never thought of cashing in on their family name until Hunter Biden — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2023

We can't believe the guy whose name has become a verb (and not in a good way) thought this was a good thing to tweet.

Wait, strike that, reverse it.

It TOTALLY makes sense that he tweeted it.

Did their parent, as a public official (such as the VP of the U.S.), receive benefits from said cashing in? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 13, 2023

So you agree Hunter Biden is a part of the Biden Family Crime Syndicate? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) August 14, 2023

Why are you such an insufferable turd? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 14, 2023

Alrighty then, even.

I can’t believe the media stopped caring about the children of famous and powerful people as soon as the last name was Biden. The media has shown less interest in Hunter Biden than they did with Lori Loughlin and the Varsity Blues scandal. Does that seem unbiased to you, Aaron? — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) August 14, 2023

And THERE it is.

