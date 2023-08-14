Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?
Erick Erickson & others play compare/contrast with media coverage of presidents during cri...
WaPo editorial board now says hey, maybe Hunter Biden IS getting special treatment
AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they...
'What the heck, Vivek?' Voters demand Vivek clarify his stance on a Hunter...
HA! WATCH Jamie Raskin squirm and spin AFTER admitting Hunter Biden did a...
Dana Loesch has a suggestion for 'Prince Charming' in the new 'Snow White'...
WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii...
Matt Walsh sets troll level to 11,000 with Cortes Tweet
Biden had FAR less to say about the Maui wildfire than Kamala Harris...
Miraculously nobody was killed after pilots ejected & jet crashed during MI air...
Force-feed the rainbow: Skittles pushes LGBTQ agenda on children
'If (Trump) dominates the first debate...': Scott Walker weighs in on the GOP...
Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania

Aaron Rupar THINKS he's helping Hunter Biden with this tweet but he's NOT, like at all and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:23 AM on August 14, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

Aaron Rupar is trying to defend Hunter Biden.

We think? Maybe not? 

It's hard to tell because it's not a very clever or thoughtful tweet ... but then again, this is Aaron Rupar we're talking about here so we don't really expect a whole lot.

We can't believe the guy whose name has become a verb (and not in a good way) thought this was a good thing to tweet.

Wait, strike that, reverse it.

It TOTALLY makes sense that he tweeted it. 

Alrighty then, even.

Recommended

Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?
ArtistAngie

And THERE it is.

***

Related:

AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)

Pathetic Jamie Raskin says OK FINE, Hunter Biden did a lot of unlawful and wrong stuff ... BUUUT TRUMP

WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii is straight-fire


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?
ArtistAngie
AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)
Sam J.
Erick Erickson & others play compare/contrast with media coverage of presidents during crises
Doug P.
Matt Walsh sets troll level to 11,000 with Cortes Tweet
Aaron Walker
WaPo editorial board now says hey, maybe Hunter Biden IS getting special treatment
Doug P.
HA! WATCH Jamie Raskin squirm and spin AFTER admitting Hunter Biden did a lot of 'unlawful stuff'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job? ArtistAngie