Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done testifying

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on August 14, 2023

Ok, so we are DEFINITELY not experts on any of this stuff (maybe our very own Aaron Walker but he's too busy to write this so here we are) but even we know something weird is going on when the Fulton County DA posts charges against Trump before the grand jury is even finished and then quickly pulls them down.

What.

The.

HELL?!

Good question. How could the DA possibly know what Trump is or isn't actually being charged with if the grand jury isn't even done there yet? Unless of course, you know, the fix is in. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

This is just too weird. 

Even the mainstream media responded to it:

False alert?

Hrm.

From the New York Post:

Atlanta prosecutors appeared Monday to inadvertently reveal the offenses with which they plan to charge former President Donald Trump in connection with his bid to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

A two-page docket obtained by Reuters that was briefly posted and then removed from the Fulton County court’s website showed the 77-year-old potentially facing 13 counts — including violation of the Peach State’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy, false statements and asking a public official to violate their oath of office.

A grand jury convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is scheduled to hear testimony Monday and Tuesday, with an announcement on charges against Trump and his allies expected soon after.

Hrm again.

It is hard to explain ... which makes our radar go off even more.

Some would say this entire mess is a corruption of justice but we digress.

There it is.

What a mess.

***

***

