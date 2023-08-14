Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done testifying

Ok, so we are DEFINITELY not experts on any of this stuff (maybe our very own Aaron Walker but he's too busy to write this so here we are) but even we know something weird is going on when the Fulton County DA posts charges against Trump before the grand jury is even finished and then quickly pulls them down.

What.

The.

HELL?!

Why did the DA's office post charges online and then immediately retract them when the grand jury isn't even finished yet? https://t.co/LjUFiGDX9J — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2023

Good question. How could the DA possibly know what Trump is or isn't actually being charged with if the grand jury isn't even done there yet? Unless of course, you know, the fix is in. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

This is just too weird.

According to Reuters, Fulton County posted charges to their docket BEFORE the grand jury had even finished



This means the grand jury has been completely tainted



How can they objectively vote on charges when they've already heard of the decision to charge? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2023

Even the mainstream media responded to it:

About an hour ago, the media wet to DEFCON 1 after a reported posting of charges against Donald Trump including a state RICO charge. https://t.co/mD1sNH59YI However, we were unable to confirm it and it was then declared a false alert. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2023

False alert?

Hrm.

From the New York Post:

Atlanta prosecutors appeared Monday to inadvertently reveal the offenses with which they plan to charge former President Donald Trump in connection with his bid to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia. A two-page docket obtained by Reuters that was briefly posted and then removed from the Fulton County court’s website showed the 77-year-old potentially facing 13 counts — including violation of the Peach State’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy, false statements and asking a public official to violate their oath of office. A grand jury convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is scheduled to hear testimony Monday and Tuesday, with an announcement on charges against Trump and his allies expected soon after.

Hrm again.

...Since witnesses are still reportedly testifying, it is hard to explain how a docket entry on the details of the indictment would be drafted, let alone posted, if the report is true. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2023

It is hard to explain ... which makes our radar go off even more.

It was posted while Grand Jury was still meeting. A corruption of justice!!! — DecentAmerican (@DecentAmerican1) August 14, 2023

Some would say this entire mess is a corruption of justice but we digress.

There it is.

What a mess.

***

Related:

You ARE the elite! Chris Murphy's attempt at taking 'Rich Men North of Richmond' for the LEFT backfires

Scott Presler proves point by brutal point that in Biden's America, Americans always come LAST

But BLM is ok: Check out grossly BIASED statements Trump's Jan. 6 judge made about Jan 6 (thread)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !