Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS
WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when...
Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury...
ANOTHER vacay? It's almost hard to believe even Biden could be THIS tone...
Crime is so bad in S.F. the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is too...
Scott Presler proves point by brutal point that in Biden's America, Americans always...
Biden post about being 'LASER FOCUSED' on Hawaii aid following his NO COMMENT...
Enes Kanter Freedom (hilariously) takes a blowtorch to the transgender movement and Quisli...
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Confronted by 'a Pansexual'
Just WOW --> Check out this alarming thread about judge overseeing 'Jack Smith...
Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?
Erick Erickson & others play compare/contrast with media coverage of presidents during cri...
Aaron Rupar THINKS he's helping Hunter Biden with this tweet but he's NOT,...
WaPo editorial board now says hey, maybe Hunter Biden IS getting special treatment

You ARE the elite! Chris Murphy's attempt at taking 'Rich Men North of Richmond' for the LEFT backfires

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on August 14, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Tell us you're a brainless fraud without telling us you're a brainless fraud.

Maybe Chris Murphy missed it, but his party has well and truly become the party of 'Rich Men North of Richmond' while Republicans and the Right have become the party for the working man. The party of Oliver Anthony.

This is just pathetic desperation:

All problems the Left exploits to make sure people are dependent on the government so they must continue voting for the Democrats who love love love growing the government. Chris really should listen to the song again because Anthony is very straight forward about welfare and other big-gov programs.

But nice try, Chris.

Recommended

Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done testifying
Sam J.

And it goes against everything Anthony sings about.

Duh.

He is indeed.

***

Related:

Scott Presler proves point by brutal point that in Biden's America, Americans always come LAST

But BLM is ok: Check out grossly BIASED statements Trump's Jan. 6 judge made about Jan 6 (thread)

Aaron Rupar THINKS he's helping Hunter Biden with this tweet but he's NOT, like at all and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRATS LEFT LEFTIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done testifying
Sam J.
Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS
ArtistAngie
ANOTHER vacay? It's almost hard to believe even Biden could be THIS tone deaf
Doug P.
Biden post about being 'LASER FOCUSED' on Hawaii aid following his NO COMMENT debacle does not go well
ArtistAngie
WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when he returned from Delaware
Doug P.
Enes Kanter Freedom (hilariously) takes a blowtorch to the transgender movement and Quisling feminists
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done testifying Sam J.