You ARE the elite! Chris Murphy's attempt at taking 'Rich Men North of Richmond' for the LEFT backfires

Tell us you're a brainless fraud without telling us you're a brainless fraud.

Maybe Chris Murphy missed it, but his party has well and truly become the party of 'Rich Men North of Richmond' while Republicans and the Right have become the party for the working man. The party of Oliver Anthony.

This is just pathetic desperation:

a. I think progressives should listen to this. In part, bc it’s just a good tune.



b. But also bc it shows the path of realignment. Anthony sings about the soullessness of work, shit wages and the power of the elites.



All problems the left has better solutions to than the right. https://t.co/pQ64yFeBBd — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 14, 2023

All problems the Left exploits to make sure people are dependent on the government so they must continue voting for the Democrats who love love love growing the government. Chris really should listen to the song again because Anthony is very straight forward about welfare and other big-gov programs.

But nice try, Chris.

JFC you're out of touch. You ARE the elites. Your own state is filled with them, while you completely ignore the rural parts, the working and middle classes. Your party is trying to destroy the backbone of America. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 14, 2023

Rich Man North of Richmond with self awareness issues thinks the government is the answer — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) August 14, 2023

just to clarify, all of the solutions of the left involve increasing the power and size of the government.



whether that is "better" or not is very debatable. — David Awad | VC / PE Engineering Consulting 📈 (@realdavidawad) August 14, 2023

And it goes against everything Anthony sings about.

Duh.

Chris - he is singing about you. pic.twitter.com/RWj1emM2NL — Peter Schmidt (The 92ers) (@The92ers) August 14, 2023

He is indeed.

***

