Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton win 'least self-aware' awards scolding OTHER for spreading conspiracies

Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton sitting down together to talk in general should open up some sort of horrible-hag-space time continuum ... and seriously, they've gotta be kidding us with this crap.

Could there be two MORE abhorrent people on this planet? And scolding OTHERS for spreading conspiracy theories? REALLY?! Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton? Holy crap, one had a campaign that paid for FAKE INFO on her opponent ...

Wow.

The balls on these broads. Can we say that? Ok, if not, our bad.

Watch this:

The irony of watching Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton scold people for spreading conspiracy theories about stolen elections when they were the biggest Trump-Russian collusion hoaxers after the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/ptBksdnCpZ — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 15, 2023

There has to be some sort of irony meter out there that just blew up.

Maybe twice.

This is just obnoxious.

Hillary Clinton: "I don't think Joe Biden gets credit enough for trying to model responsible leadership. Just getting up every day, doing the job. The legislative accomplishments that came out of his first year and a half were amazing..." pic.twitter.com/lxCg2A5UIr — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 15, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well, when you're as corrupt and reprehensible as Hillary, most anyone looks like a responsible leader.

Maddow: Biden is overseeing the lowest peacetime unemployment since World War II...Yet his approval ratings aren't strong and his prospects for re-election are middling at best. What do you see as the disconnect?"



Don't mind us, we're just over here throwing up in our mouths.

Maddow: Biden is overseeing the lowest peacetime unemployment since World War II...Yet his approval ratings aren't strong and his prospects for re-election are middling at best. What do you see as the disconnect?"



A girl team that hates this country.

Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow share a laugh about Trump being indicted in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/G7CiY4QLR1 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 15, 2023

Laugh it up fuzzballs ... literal fuzzballs.

***

