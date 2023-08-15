Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster...
Trump Slams Biden for 'Smiling' at Hawaii Deaths by Wildfire
Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridicul...
New Yorker reports on 'conservative pirates' taking over Park Avenue hotel
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 16: The Robert Kennedy, Jr. interview
CNN sings the praises of the Inflation Reduction Act on its anniversary
BREAKING: Ten indictments handed down in Georgia ... press conference later tonight
Karine Jean-Pierre butchers names of Hawaii's senators
Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot
Laura Loomer outs racist, transphobic, and homophobic 'Max Nordau'
Glenn Greenwald roasts True Conservative™ David French
Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online
Hillary reminds America that Rachel Maddow will be fawning over a dangerous election...
National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written

Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton win 'least self-aware' awards scolding OTHER for spreading conspiracies

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:06 AM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton sitting down together to talk in general should open up some sort of horrible-hag-space time continuum ... and seriously, they've gotta be kidding us with this crap.

Could there be two MORE abhorrent people on this planet? And scolding OTHERS for spreading conspiracy theories? REALLY?! Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton? Holy crap, one had a campaign that paid for FAKE INFO on her opponent ...

Wow.

The balls on these broads. Can we say that? Ok, if not, our bad.

Watch this:

There has to be some sort of irony meter out there that just blew up. 

Maybe twice.

This is just obnoxious.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well, when you're as corrupt and reprehensible as Hillary, most anyone looks like a responsible leader.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster fire of a prosecution
Sam J.

Don't mind us, we're just over here throwing up in our mouths.

A girl team that hates this country.

Laugh it up fuzzballs ... literal fuzzballs.

***

Related:

Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point

Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done

You ARE the elite! Chris Murphy's attempt at taking 'Rich Men North of Richmond' for the LEFT backfires

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON RACHEL MADDOW TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster fire of a prosecution
Sam J.
Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point
Sam J.
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 16: The Robert Kennedy, Jr. interview
Aaron Walker
Glenn Greenwald roasts True Conservative™ David French
Brett T.
Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot
Brett T.
New Yorker reports on 'conservative pirates' taking over Park Avenue hotel
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster fire of a prosecution Sam J.