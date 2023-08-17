With a graph like THIS about the 2020 Election, it's clear why Dems...
Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review Fani Willis and her 'actions'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:39 AM on August 17, 2023

This is pretty big, you guys:

Dear Republicans Sitting On Your Hands Waiting to Write Yet ANOTHER Sternly Worded Letter,

This is how you fight back. This is how you actually DO something about obvious and blatant corruption, especially when political opponents are being targeted by our justice system. Pay attention, maybe a few of you can figure it out as well.

Best,

Your Loving Twitchy Team

BAM.

BOOYAH.

What he said.

You don't have to even be a Trump supporter to look at what is happening in Georgia and realize it's entirely political. Of course, every indictment up to this point has been about keeping Trump off the ballot, not justice - which makes them all political.

This is going to get really interesting, REALLY fast.

Stay tuned.

