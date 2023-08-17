Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review Fani Willis and her 'actions'

This is pretty big, you guys:

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

Dear Republicans Sitting On Your Hands Waiting to Write Yet ANOTHER Sternly Worded Letter,

This is how you fight back. This is how you actually DO something about obvious and blatant corruption, especially when political opponents are being targeted by our justice system. Pay attention, maybe a few of you can figure it out as well.

Best,

Your Loving Twitchy Team

BAM.

We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.



I’m calling on patriots across America to join me in this fight.



DONATE HERE https://t.co/XButDs33Nt — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

BOOYAH.

This is how you fight back.



Republicans in Congress. Start with an Impeachment inquiry of Biden. Impeach Garland. Withhold federal funding anywhere you see weaponized prosecutions. Hold up nominees.



Put these radical communist Dems on defense otherwise they’ll come for all of… https://t.co/oqWdmuW4nW — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 17, 2023

What he said.

Thank you Senator. Finally, someone with courage and brains in Georgia who's saying NO to the tyranny. God bless you. — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) August 17, 2023

You don't have to even be a Trump supporter to look at what is happening in Georgia and realize it's entirely political. Of course, every indictment up to this point has been about keeping Trump off the ballot, not justice - which makes them all political.

Senator, Georgia voters sent 40,000 signed affidavits to his office in regards to potential election fraud.



I was there when they were dropped off.@AndrewIsenhour has been ignoring us. These affidavits have been in Kemp’s possession for over a year.



Can you help us find out… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 17, 2023

This is going to get really interesting, REALLY fast.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Woke Snow White playing the VICTIM after getting dragged for being obnoxious goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Gonna CRY?! Adam Kinzinger bolts after Richard Grenell VICIOUSLY shuts him DOWN in 1 tweet

BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !