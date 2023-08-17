BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)

We think it's safe to say that Joe Biden is a man of few words.

Or lots of words that are embarrassing and/or false.

Ok fine, the guy is a train wreck of epic proportions so we're not surprised Karine Jean-Pierre has been the one writing his tweets and answering questions for him. We do not envy her this job, working for the worst president in history and having to try and make him look good.

But sometimes that's not going to happen and Joe is going to answer the press without her help.

Like this ... watch her face:

"Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?"



BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/ok4wrelK0q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

No.

That's it.

REALLY?

No.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is ... well, sad. But also hilarious.

I'm surprised he didn't say "I'm on vacation man" — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) August 17, 2023

ROBERT L PETERS — Danny Divito (@realdannydivito) August 17, 2023

So much for 'Brandon'.

Looks like Robert L. Peters hasn't had his morning bump yet. Appeared a little slow.... no athletic jog this time. — Cash$Money (@CashMon55832121) August 17, 2023

What kind of questions is that anyway? Can we start making him real relevant questions?

(Even though he won't know how to answer) — Javier García (@javiergarcif2) August 17, 2023

Dude can barely talk about his favorite ice cream flavors ... we can't expect too much from the guy.

He's only the President of the United States, ya' know.

***

