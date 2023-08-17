BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)

Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We think it's safe to say that Joe Biden is a man of few words.

Or lots of words that are embarrassing and/or false.

Ok fine, the guy is a train wreck of epic proportions so we're not surprised Karine Jean-Pierre has been the one writing his tweets and answering questions for him. We do not envy her this job, working for the worst president in history and having to try and make him look good.

But sometimes that's not going to happen and Joe is going to answer the press without her help.

Like this ... watch her face:

No.

That's it.

REALLY?

No.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is ... well, sad. But also hilarious.

So much for 'Brandon'.

Dude can barely talk about his favorite ice cream flavors ... we can't expect too much from the guy.

He's only the President of the United States, ya' know.

***

