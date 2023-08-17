'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)

Don't mind us, we're just over here fist-pumping and hootin' and hollerin' after watching Kristi Noem end Hillary Clinton, not just for laughing and cheering about Trump's indictments, but for being someone who so obviously hates our country.

Seriously.

This is MERCILESS.

And so deserved.

Watch this clip of Chris Hayes, sorry, Rachel Maddow, and Hillary laughing it up over the political targeting of her former opponent ... and then watch Kristi Noem take Hillary APART:

Hillary and the left make me sick with their celebration of this hypocrisy and no equal protection under the law. pic.twitter.com/FHAH8W99pa — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 17, 2023

YAAAAAS.

Take that you evil snake of a human being.

Hillary Clinton is literally laughing at you on MSNBC while President Trump gets indicted in yet another political show trial in Georgia pic.twitter.com/h7YJr8ujIq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023

And she has been for many many years.

She can't control her glee. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 15, 2023

Evil people take joy in the misfortunes of others. It's what they do best.

Is there a more disgusting POS currently alive? Oops, sorry, sure there is, it is the Buffoon currently taking up space in the White House ... — Publius Enigma (@6Polymath) August 15, 2023

She is indeed the worst.

And guess what Hillary? You still will never be President. — Jay Williams (@yanksfanspo_can) August 15, 2023

Good point.

True.

Maybe even funnier than what she's cackling about. Between that and Noem taking her apart, we'll call that a win.

***

***

