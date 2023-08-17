'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)

Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Don't mind us, we're just over here fist-pumping and hootin' and hollerin' after watching Kristi Noem end Hillary Clinton, not just for laughing and cheering about Trump's indictments, but for being someone who so obviously hates our country.

Seriously.

This is MERCILESS.

And so deserved.

Watch this clip of Chris Hayes, sorry, Rachel Maddow, and Hillary laughing it up over the political targeting of her former opponent ... and then watch Kristi Noem take Hillary APART:

YAAAAAS.

Take that you evil snake of a human being. 

And she has been for many many years.

Evil people take joy in the misfortunes of others. It's what they do best.

She is indeed the worst.

Good point.

True.

Maybe even funnier than what she's cackling about. Between that and Noem taking her apart, we'll call that a win.

***

