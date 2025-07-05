Like Father, Like Son: Video of Zohran Mamdani’s Father Shows the Nut Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It’s not hard to tell where Zohran Mamdani gets his crazy ideas and worldview. Mamdani is most definitely his father’s son. 

Check out this list of wild stuff his father, Mahmood Mamdani, believes. (READ)

Zohran Mamdani's father believes:

The Allies and Nazis had the same goal

Abraham Lincoln was Hitler's inspiration

White people are the oppressors, America is the root of all evil

BLM is the resistance

Blah blah blah. Another wealthy leftist who hates America. Now we know who Zohran gets it from.

Check out this recently found video of dear old Dad, Mahmood Mamdani. (WATCH)

An acorn’s a nut, right? How appropriate!

Posters say Mahmood Mamdani follows the typical template for leftist radicals.

Zohran Mandani's the product of a Hollywood director and an Ivy League professor, his socialist/communist fate was practically guaranteed.

Commenters say, don’t be fooled - Marxists love money, too.

No, they always stay instead of going to a country that has already initiated their failed policies.

It was recently revealed that Zohran Mamdani stated he was 'black' on a college application. So one poster asks an obvious question.

Zohran Mamdani’s ‘blackness’ comes in a can. He has nothing to worry about. Democrats have a history of welcoming fellow Democrats who have done blackface or have lied and claimed to be black. Now, if he were a Republican and did this, then that would be a whole other story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

