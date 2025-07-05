Like Father, Like Son: Video of Zohran Mamdani’s Father Shows the Nut Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree

It’s not hard to tell where Zohran Mamdani gets his crazy ideas and worldview. Mamdani is most definitely his father’s son.
Check out this list of wild stuff his father, Mahmood Mamdani, believes. (READ)
Zohran Mamdani's father believes:
The Allies and Nazis had the same goal
Abraham Lincoln was Hitler's inspiration
White people are the oppressors, America is the root of all evil
BLM is the resistance
Blah blah blah. Another wealthy leftist who hates America. Now we know who Zohran gets it from.
Check out this recently found video of dear old Dad, Mahmood Mamdani. (WATCH)
And in this case you can be sure the acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree.— First Words (@unscriptedmike) July 5, 2025
An acorn’s a nut, right? How appropriate!
Posters say Mahmood Mamdani follows the typical template for leftist radicals.
Typical radical lunatic..— ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@CubsWin1776) July 5, 2025
He sent his son to a 50k a year private elementary school in NYC. Now he preaches about how bad America is. So cliche.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025
I hate doing it but if we don't listen to our enemies we will never know how to defeat them.— TeflonDawn (@TeflonDawn007) July 5, 2025
He also comes from a Hollywood family. One agenda. Anti-American.— Defund the MSM (@Orangemanround3) July 5, 2025
Sickly group of people.— ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@CubsWin1776) July 5, 2025
Zohran Mandani's the product of a Hollywood director and an Ivy League professor, his socialist/communist fate was practically guaranteed.
Commenters say, don’t be fooled - Marxists love money, too.
Then why did he come here? Imperialism?— 1776 ULTRA MAGA JSR🍊🍊 (@cpamba33) July 5, 2025
He came for the $200k salary at Columbia.— Alternate Econ (@CapayPilot) July 5, 2025
Mahmood Mamdani is a revolting Marxist. He should become a university professor. Oh, wait, he is one — at Columbia.— Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) July 5, 2025
Then he should be grateful. Perhaps it is gratitude as much as any virtue, which makes America Exceptional.— 1776 ULTRA MAGA JSR🍊🍊 (@cpamba33) July 5, 2025
And yet they never just leave and go elsewhere... 🤨😒— Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 5, 2025
Love elites that choose to stay in a country that they loathe.— Itsgotta Go (@ItsgottaGo911) July 5, 2025
No, they always stay instead of going to a country that has already initiated their failed policies.
It was recently revealed that Zohran Mamdani stated he was 'black' on a college application. So one poster asks an obvious question.
Is he where Zohran gets his blackness from?— Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 5, 2025
No, that’s shoe polish.— Not months (@Weeks) July 5, 2025
That's funny!! 🤣— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025
Zohran Mamdani’s ‘blackness’ comes in a can. He has nothing to worry about. Democrats have a history of welcoming fellow Democrats who have done blackface or have lied and claimed to be black. Now, if he were a Republican and did this, then that would be a whole other story.
