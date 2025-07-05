One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the Hindenburg

One year ago today, President Joe Biden was on his ‘rehab tour’ after getting trounced by then-candidate Donald Trump in a truly devastating presidential debate for the Democrat Party. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were scrambling to get him to drop out at this point since they could no longer hide his obvious cognitive decline.
July 5, 2024 — Snapshot of where the country was a year ago:
Joe Biden was still defiantly vowing to press on with his campaign, as his handlers sent him out to try recover from the debate disaster.
Here, he promises to “beat Donald Trump again in 2020.
"Needless to say, the rehab tour didn’t go well.
The coverup was no longer tenable, and every Biden appearance like this made that more and more obvious.
At this stage, the Democrat machine and its legacy media PR arm had turned on Joe, after years of lies covering up his cognitive decline and unfitness for office.
As of July 5, Joe and his handlers had yet to face the reality that was coming: Biden was on his way out and Kamala was soon to be installed as the new nominee
.Feels like a lifetime ago.
We’ve come a very long way in twelve months.
This video explains why Democrats and the legacy media were desperate to replace Biden on the Democrat Party ticket. (WATCH)
July 5, 2024 — Snapshot of where the country was a year ago:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025
So embarrassing.
Posters say Biden was crazy to think he could still defeat Trump, while not knowing what the current year was.
He's so delusional that he still thinks he would have beaten Trump.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 5, 2025
Again in 2020— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025
Their puppet started to malfunction and unlike Jim Henson, they didn’t have a viable replacement.— Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 5, 2025
Yep. The debate rehab tour was an utter catastrophe— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025
It was a Hindenburg-level disaster.
One commenter makes an astute observation.
July 5, 2025
“Sharp as a tack!"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025
Such an upgrade! pic.twitter.com/encjagi06o— Grace (@DCPCJF) July 5, 2025
It’s like getting an upgrade from an economy car to a luxury car at Hertz.
If Biden’s presidency (residency?) feels like it was a decade ago, you’re not alone.
Hard to believe this was a year ago.— griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 5, 2025
Isn’t it?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025
It just seems like a lifetime ago.
You're right... That seems like ten years ago or more...— Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 5, 2025
It really does.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025
It’s because Trump squeezes more into one day than Biden does into three months.
Biden still maintains he’s relevant, which is hilarious but a little bit sad.
But Joe just said that foreign leaders keep calling him asking him to get involved.— lowlevelbuzz (@lowlevelbuzz) July 5, 2025
July 5, 2025
We don’t believe him either. It’s probably Jill Biden and Hunter doing some cosplay phone calls with old Joe. 'Joe, someone's on the phone, I think it's Emmanuel!'
