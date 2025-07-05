One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the Hindenburg

One year ago today, President Joe Biden was on his ‘rehab tour’ after getting trounced by then-candidate Donald Trump in a truly devastating presidential debate for the Democrat Party. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were scrambling to get him to drop out at this point since they could no longer hide his obvious cognitive decline.

Here’s more background. (READ)

July 5, 2024 — Snapshot of where the country was a year ago:

Joe Biden was still defiantly vowing to press on with his campaign, as his handlers sent him out to try recover from the debate disaster.

Here, he promises to “beat Donald Trump again in 2020.

"Needless to say, the rehab tour didn’t go well.

The coverup was no longer tenable, and every Biden appearance like this made that more and more obvious.

At this stage, the Democrat machine and its legacy media PR arm had turned on Joe, after years of lies covering up his cognitive decline and unfitness for office.

As of July 5, Joe and his handlers had yet to face the reality that was coming: Biden was on his way out and Kamala was soon to be installed as the new nominee

.Feels like a lifetime ago.

We’ve come a very long way in twelve months.