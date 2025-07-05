Scott Jennings Says Rich Liberals Who Can Afford to Leave Voted for Mamdani
Leftists Love Exploiting Our Suffering
German Mayor Blames Hot Weather for Syrian Migrants Molesting Young Girls in Pool
Like Father, Like Son: Video of Zohran Mamdani’s Father Shows the Nut Doesn’t...
Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits
'We'll Take Care of It:' President Trump Talks to Reporters About Aid for...
Elon Musk Announces Formation of America Party to Give You Back Your Freedom
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Leftist Loon Morgan J Freeman Working on...
Sen. Ted Cruz: Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing President of Iran
Scott Jennings Drags Dems Who Try to Rebrand Biden's Term As 'Moderate' (It...
Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Law Student Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill Capping Student Loans at $50K...
Deranged Leftist Cynthia Nixon Dons 'Make Abortion Great Again' Hat
Rachel Bitecofer Says GOP's 'Small Government Lunacy' Killed Kids in Flood

One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the Hindenburg

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo

One year ago today, President Joe Biden was on his ‘rehab tour’ after getting trounced by then-candidate Donald Trump in a truly devastating presidential debate for the Democrat Party. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were scrambling to get him to drop out at this point since they could no longer hide his obvious cognitive decline.

Here’s more background. (READ)

July 5, 2024 — Snapshot of where the country was a year ago:

Joe Biden was still defiantly vowing to press on with his campaign, as his handlers sent him out to try recover from the debate disaster.

Here, he promises to “beat Donald Trump again in 2020.

"Needless to say, the rehab tour didn’t go well.

The coverup was no longer tenable, and every Biden appearance like this made that more and more obvious.

At this stage, the Democrat machine and its legacy media PR arm had turned on Joe, after years of lies covering up his cognitive decline and unfitness for office.

As of July 5, Joe and his handlers had yet to face the reality that was coming: Biden was on his way out and Kamala was soon to be installed as the new nominee

.Feels like a lifetime ago.

We’ve come a very long way in twelve months.

This video explains why Democrats and the legacy media were desperate to replace Biden on the Democrat Party ticket. (WATCH)

So embarrassing.

Posters say Biden was crazy to think he could still defeat Trump, while not knowing what the current year was.

It was a Hindenburg-level disaster.

One commenter makes an astute observation.

It’s like getting an upgrade from an economy car to a luxury car at Hertz.

If Biden’s presidency (residency?) feels like it was a decade ago, you’re not alone.

It’s because Trump squeezes more into one day than Biden does into three months.

Biden still maintains he’s relevant, which is hilarious but a little bit sad.

We don’t believe him either. It’s probably Jill Biden and Hunter doing some cosplay phone calls with old Joe. 'Joe, someone's on the phone, I think it's Emmanuel!'

