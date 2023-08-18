Gen Z Biden fanboy proves voting age SHOULD be at least 21 with...
Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly FIRING woman for pro-Jesus tweet

As Twitchy readers know, a woman who was shamed by GOP Congressman Max Miller for her tweet praising Jesus has now been fired from the pro-life org where Miller's wife is a board member. She also happens to be the daughter of Bernie Moreno who is running for senator in Ohio, but we digress. Welp, we're not the only ones who were pissed when we heard what was happening.

Matt Walsh seems to have caught wind of it as well. And here we go ...

As a reminder, here is their statement all on its own:

Note, if you look through Range's timeline, it's filled with tweets about being a Christian ... wonder what will happen when Miller decides to go after this guy for being too Christian? Will his wife come in and get him fired as well?

Walsh wasn't thrilled with this statement (nobody should be):

We're not seeing Range responding to anyone right now, which only makes this all look so much worse.

The first few words in Range's bio are, 'I love Jesus Christ.'

Just FYI.

Tough crowd, bro.

And ignoring this story, this perceived conflict of interest, won't make it go away.

Looks like a lot of tweets from a Christian.

And yet, not fired.

Huh.

It is indeed.

