Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly FIRING woman for pro-Jesus tweet

As Twitchy readers know, a woman who was shamed by GOP Congressman Max Miller for her tweet praising Jesus has now been fired from the pro-life org where Miller's wife is a board member. She also happens to be the daughter of Bernie Moreno who is running for senator in Ohio, but we digress. Welp, we're not the only ones who were pissed when we heard what was happening.

Matt Walsh seems to have caught wind of it as well. And here we go ...

The woman who was attacked by a GOP congressman for expressing her Christian faith has now been fired by Ohio Right To Life. The congressman’s wife reportedly sits on the board. In a statement, @ohiolife does not deny that her tweet contributed to her firing. https://t.co/Cd23Qww0f7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 18, 2023

As a reminder, here is their statement all on its own:

The following statement can be attributed to Ohio Right to Life @ohiolife:



Ohio Right to Life can confirm that Elizabeth "Lizzie" Marbach is no longer employed at Ohio Right to Life. This decision was not based on any single event as some on social media claim. We appreciate… — Peter Range (@PeterRange12) August 18, 2023

Note, if you look through Range's timeline, it's filled with tweets about being a Christian ... wonder what will happen when Miller decides to go after this guy for being too Christian? Will his wife come in and get him fired as well?

Walsh wasn't thrilled with this statement (nobody should be):

We are going to need a much better explanation than this. Was Lizzie’s tweet about her Christian faith part of the reason she was fired or not? Simple yes or no — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 18, 2023

We're not seeing Range responding to anyone right now, which only makes this all look so much worse.

You fired a christian for being christian. You just don't understand you encouraged the pro abort democrats to target you more. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 18, 2023

The first few words in Range's bio are, 'I love Jesus Christ.'

Just FYI.

She was magically fired right after a government official called her out for publicly expressing her religious faith.



HE violated the constitution. SHE was fired.



Bottom line: We don’t believe you. — Reine (@ReineDeTout) August 18, 2023

Tough crowd, bro.

And ignoring this story, this perceived conflict of interest, won't make it go away.

Can anyone spot the difference? @EMorenoMiller @MaxMillerOH



FULL REINSTATEMENT IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/VY2nTXIPnv — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) August 18, 2023

Looks like a lot of tweets from a Christian.

And yet, not fired.

Huh.

It is indeed.

***

***

